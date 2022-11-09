Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Kentucky abortion access advocates say Amendment 2 failure gives them ‘a fighting chance’
This week, Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have helped enshrine abortion restrictions in the state, clearing the way for lawsuits against the bans to proceed. Amendment 2 would have added this language to the state’s foundational document: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be...
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
owensborodiocese.org
Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky statement on rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters
The Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky have issued the following statement in response to the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. We are disappointed by the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. This is not the end of the debate or of the need to work diligently to increase respect for the dignity of each and every human life.
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday’s election highlighted what appeared to...
wymt.com
Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Wave 3
Voters reject Republican-backed amendments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky voters had two constitutional amendments to consider Tuesday night and they rejected both of them. Amendment 2 would have prohibited a right to an abortion. It failed with about 54 percent of the vote against. That included former Jefferson County GOP Chair Bill Stone, who...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WLKY.com
Be careful: With 50+ active fires across Kentucky, governor warns against outdoor burning
It's no secret that Kentucky has been abnormally dry lately. Nearly the entire state is facing drought conditions, and for a giant chunk of Kentucky, it's severe. (See the map here) That drought has led to some dangerous conditions for wildfires. When Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday, he said there...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 6 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
Republicans pad majorities in Kentucky Legislature
Initial results show the party growing their ranks from 75 to 80 seats in the 100-member House of Representatives
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
WLKY.com
Amendment 1, which would have given KY lawmakers more power to schedule sessions, fails
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's Amendment 1 failed to pass. The measure, which would give state lawmakers more power to schedule their sessions, remained in limbo until around noon on Wednesday when the Associated Press finally called the race. Watch our Amendment 1 explainer in the player above. Can't see the...
VERIFY: Are the claims made on Amendment 2 in political ads true?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Election Day only one day away, you've likely seen an increase of political ads on television. Some of the ads are urging Kentucky voters to vote either 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment 2, which deals directly with abortion access and whether you believe there's a constitutional right to one in the state.
