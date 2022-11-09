ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
wymt.com

Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Wave 3

Voters reject Republican-backed amendments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky voters had two constitutional amendments to consider Tuesday night and they rejected both of them. Amendment 2 would have prohibited a right to an abortion. It failed with about 54 percent of the vote against. That included former Jefferson County GOP Chair Bill Stone, who...
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WHAS11

VERIFY: Are the claims made on Amendment 2 in political ads true?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Election Day only one day away, you've likely seen an increase of political ads on television. Some of the ads are urging Kentucky voters to vote either 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment 2, which deals directly with abortion access and whether you believe there's a constitutional right to one in the state.
