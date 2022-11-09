ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Kentucky unveils first statue of a woman in the Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A statue honoring a Kentucky woman was unveiled at the Capitol on Thursday, making it the first of its kind in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee to unveil Nettie Depp's statue.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE

