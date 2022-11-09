Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
WLKY.com
Kentucky unveils first statue of a woman in the Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A statue honoring a Kentucky woman was unveiled at the Capitol on Thursday, making it the first of its kind in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee to unveil Nettie Depp's statue.
wpsdlocal6.com
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
Wave 3
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. “What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a...
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
WLKY.com
Be careful: With 50+ active fires across Kentucky, governor warns against outdoor burning
It's no secret that Kentucky has been abnormally dry lately. Nearly the entire state is facing drought conditions, and for a giant chunk of Kentucky, it's severe. (See the map here) That drought has led to some dangerous conditions for wildfires. When Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday, he said there...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
WLKY.com
LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana
11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WLKY.com
Amendment 1, which would have given KY lawmakers more power to schedule sessions, fails
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's Amendment 1 failed to pass. The measure, which would give state lawmakers more power to schedule their sessions, remained in limbo until around noon on Wednesday when the Associated Press finally called the race. Watch our Amendment 1 explainer in the player above. Can't see the...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
WLKY.com
Charles Booker says he's 'never quitting' after Rand Paul wins election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul was declared the winner of the Kentucky US Senate race extremely early on in Election Day. He quickly gave his victory speech, and his challenger, Democrat Charles Booker spoke, too -- but he did not immediately concede. When he addressed his crowd, he said...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
WKYT 27
Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On this date, 55 years ago, air force pilot Colonel Kelly Cook was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. The Jessamine County native is just now being honored for his service to his country, in Kentucky. Colonel Kelly Cook served in World War...
Comments / 0