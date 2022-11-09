Read full article on original website
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Experts explain key factors leading to Gov. Kevin Stitt's big victory despite close poll numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The voters have spoken, and they want four more years of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who beat challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14% in Tuesday's election. So, how did the Republican incumbent pull off such a big victory when so many polls showed a close race?. The...
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
KOCO
Oklahoma voter turnout for midterm dropped compared to 2018 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans made their voices heard Tuesday by giving Republicans in the state a decisive victory in the majority of races. From governor to state superintendent and those who will represent the state in Washington D.C., it was a good night for the Oklahoma GOP. But how...
kswo.com
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
city-sentinel.com
2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists announced
OKLAHOMA CITY – The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year have been announced by Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma senator wants to make time change a thing of the past
(The Center Square) - Fall back no more for the Sooner State?. Less than a week after Oklahomans set back their clocks an hour, Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, announced his plans to reintroduce a bill during Oklahoma's next legislative session that could set the state on Daylight Savings Time permanently.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
News On 6
Watch: State Superintendent-Elect Ryan Walters Discusses Future Of Education In Oklahoma
State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters joined Six In The Morning on Wednesday to discuss his victory and the future of education in Oklahoma. Walters faced Jena Nelson to replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, while Hofmeister ran for Oklahoma governor. For more election coverage, CLICK HERE. To see results from Tuesday's election,...
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent James Lankford wins re-election bid for US Senate
Incumbent James Lankford has won his re-election bid for the U.S. Senate. The Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma defeated challenger Madison Horn. Lankford was first elected to Capitol Hill as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He served Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District from 2011-15. In 2014, Lankford won a...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
Oklahoma state senator fighting to lock in Daylight Saving Time
An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
