Oklahoma State

oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
kswo.com

7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
city-sentinel.com

2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year have been announced by Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma senator wants to make time change a thing of the past

(The Center Square) - Fall back no more for the Sooner State?. Less than a week after Oklahomans set back their clocks an hour, Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, announced his plans to reintroduce a bill during Oklahoma's next legislative session that could set the state on Daylight Savings Time permanently.
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
