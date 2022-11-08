ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 bodies recovered after an airboat flips on Oklahoma lake

Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.

The patrol says they expect to recover the boat Wednesday.

Strong winds may have played a role in the accident, officials said.

