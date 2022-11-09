ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early votes favor Hochul in run for governor

 3 days ago
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul sported nearly 72 percent of votes as the county Board of Elections began reporting Election Day numbers on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The county reported approximately 30,000 votes shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m., far too early to decide the race between the incumbent and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Voting started early this year, as polls opened in select locations across the county on Oct. 24.  The early voting period ended last week.

