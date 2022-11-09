ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Hays County narrowly reelects Becerra; San Marcos voters vote for third term for Hughson

By Daily Record Staff
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg4lj_0j3oExFb00

Above, voters walk out of the Hays County Government Center after voting Tuesday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

San Marcos residents took the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election. In city elections, voters voted for San Marcos Mayor, City Council Place 1, City Council Place 2 and Proposition A, which would eliminate enforcement of marijuana possession up to 4 ounces by the San Marcos Police Department.

Voting results (All Election Day locations reporting):

San Marcos Mayor:

Jane Hughson was re-elected to a third term as San Marcos mayor.

Jane Hughson: 11,101 (62.76%)
John Thomaides: 6,587 (37.82%)

San Marcos City Council, Place 1

Matthew Mendoza was voted to San Marcos City Council, Place 1, defeating incumbent Maxfield Baker.

Matthew Mendoza: 8,866 (52.07%)
Maxfield Baker: 8,160 (47.93%)

San Marcos City Council, Place 2

Saul Gonzales was re-elected to San Marcos City Council, Place 2, staving off a challenge from Atom Von Arndt.

Saul Gonzales: 12,212 (75.27%)
Atom Von Arndt: 4,013 (24.73%)

San Marcos Proposition A

San Marcos voters overwhelmingly favored Proposition A by nearly 82% of the vote. Proposition A will end low-level marijuana possession enforcement of up to 4 ounces by the San Marcos Police Department.

For: 15,644 (81.84%)
Against: 3,475 (18.16%)

Hays County Judge

After falling behind late Tuesday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra rallied to win re-election. Becerra outlasted the challenge from Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioners, Precinct 2.

Ruben Becerra: 44,214 (50.44%)
Mark Jones: 43,439 (49.56%)

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by their respective legislative bodies.

Comments / 0

Related
drippingspringsnews.com

November election results in for Hays County

Hays County voted and results are in — unofficially. As of 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, all 93 precincts had reported in. Out of 170,350 registered voters in Hays County, 89,493 voters showed up to the polls for the Nov. 8 election — resulting in a voter turnout rate of 52.53%, according to the cumulative results report put out by Hays County. The results will not be considered “official” until they have been canvassed and certified.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project

About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Results below were last updated at midnight Wednesday. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials. Democrat: Ruben Becerra* (50.44%) Republican: Mark Jones (49.56%) Commissioners Court. Precinct 2 includes parts of eastern Buda and extends down to Kyle. Democrat: Michelle Gutierrez Cohen (60.81%) Republican: Mike Gonzalez (39.19%) Precinct...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Familiar face to return to seat on Seguin City Council

(Seguin) – A former council member will be returning to his seat on the Seguin City Council. Jim Lievens, during Tuesday’s election, defeated challenger Darius Gil for the city council District 3 position. Lievens received 544 of the votes cast, while Gil received only 306 votes. Lievens says...
SEGUIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County

The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races

All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

73
Followers
84
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy