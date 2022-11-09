UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Hays County narrowly reelects Becerra; San Marcos voters vote for third term for Hughson

Above, voters walk out of the Hays County Government Center after voting Tuesday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

San Marcos residents took the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election. In city elections, voters voted for San Marcos Mayor, City Council Place 1, City Council Place 2 and Proposition A, which would eliminate enforcement of marijuana possession up to 4 ounces by the San Marcos Police Department.

Voting results (All Election Day locations reporting):

San Marcos Mayor:

Jane Hughson was re-elected to a third term as San Marcos mayor.

Jane Hughson: 11,101 (62.76%)

John Thomaides: 6,587 (37.82%)

San Marcos City Council, Place 1

Matthew Mendoza was voted to San Marcos City Council, Place 1, defeating incumbent Maxfield Baker.

Matthew Mendoza: 8,866 (52.07%)

Maxfield Baker: 8,160 (47.93%)

San Marcos City Council, Place 2

Saul Gonzales was re-elected to San Marcos City Council, Place 2, staving off a challenge from Atom Von Arndt.

Saul Gonzales: 12,212 (75.27%)

Atom Von Arndt: 4,013 (24.73%)

San Marcos Proposition A

San Marcos voters overwhelmingly favored Proposition A by nearly 82% of the vote. Proposition A will end low-level marijuana possession enforcement of up to 4 ounces by the San Marcos Police Department.

For: 15,644 (81.84%)

Against: 3,475 (18.16%)

Hays County Judge

After falling behind late Tuesday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra rallied to win re-election. Becerra outlasted the challenge from Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioners, Precinct 2.

Ruben Becerra: 44,214 (50.44%)

Mark Jones: 43,439 (49.56%)

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by their respective legislative bodies.