Newport News, VA

Businessman Phillip Jones wins election for Newport News mayor

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
 3 days ago
Phillip Jones celebrates his mayoral victory at Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Kendall Warner/Daily Press/TNS

Businessman and Marine Corps veteran Phillip Jones won the election for Newport News Mayor Tuesday night, defeating City Council members Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick and David Jenkins.

Jones garnered about 40% of the votes with 46 of 47 precincts reporting, shortly after 9 p.m.

His vote tally of 19,154 easily outpaced three opponents who currently serve on the City Council. Councilman David Jenkins had the second-most number of votes, with 11,492, compared to 8,930 for Councilwoman Tina Vick and 7,736 for Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry.

Jones celebrated his victory before a packed crowd of supporters at Traditions Brewing Company. “It really warms my heart to see so many individuals and people that are invested in the future of our city,” he said.

He said the city has potential and energy and looks forward to building on the city’s “strong foundation.”

“I promised that I will always work as hard as I can to earn your trust and confidence as we move this city forward together,” Jones told the crowd. He said he wants Newport News to be a place “where everyone has access to their rights, everyone can feel safe in their communities and everyone can have a quality education.”

At 33, Jones has made history becoming the youngest African-American mayor in Newport News. Incumbent Mayor McKinley Price opted not to seek a fourth term.

This marked the first time that Newport News residents voted for mayor and city council in November instead of May.

Jones had overwhelmingly the most fundraising out of any of the candidates — raising more than the other three combined by more than $100,000. According to the Virginia Public Access Project he raised $221,574 as of Oct. 27 while Cherry had $50,446, Jenkins $30,331 and Vick $24,455.

He also received notable endorsements — including former Governor Terry McAuliffe and State Senator and former Hampton Mayor Mamie Locke.

Jones described the realization that he would win as “surreal.” He praised his campaign managers and team and said he knocked on thousands of doors while on the campaign trail.

Jones served for six years in the Marine Corps on active duty and four years on reserve and then did three years of graduate school at Harvard. He’s been on the city’s planning commission for two years.

He campaigned on fully funding and accrediting the city’s schools and improving public safety — including investing money in mental health programs and addressing gun violence. He also campaigned on uniting the various wards of the city and helping small businesses grow.

He said the first thing he wants to do as mayor is sit down with all of the new members of the City Council and discuss how to unify the city and work on a plan for moving forward together. Jones said he wants to ensure that everyone at city hall is transparent and accountable and that there is “open communication for all of our citizens.”

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

Newport News, VA
