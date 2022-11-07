Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
tipranks.com
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
1 Stock Every Investor Should Buy at Least Once
The Fed’s fight against inflation has raised widespread recession concerns and caused a massive stock market sell-off. However, beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has demonstrated its resilience and is well-positioned to...
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Q&A With Wall Street
In this video, I will analyze a question-and-answer session Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) held with Wall Street analysts. Sometimes industry professionals use jargon when talking with each other, but this video will simplify and explain what this could mean for Sofi stock investors. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
NASDAQ
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
NASDAQ
What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?
CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
NASDAQ
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
