CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
NASDAQ

Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Entrepreneur

1 Stock Every Investor Should Buy at Least Once

The Fed’s fight against inflation has raised widespread recession concerns and caused a massive stock market sell-off. However, beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) has demonstrated its resilience and is well-positioned to...
NASDAQ

Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Q&A With Wall Street

In this video, I will analyze a question-and-answer session Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) held with Wall Street analysts. Sometimes industry professionals use jargon when talking with each other, but this video will simplify and explain what this could mean for Sofi stock investors. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
NASDAQ

Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi

SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
NASDAQ

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?

CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
NASDAQ

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...

