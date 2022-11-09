Read full article on original website
Axlerod Bauman
3d ago
I thinkDemocrats are so brain dead they would vote a turd on a stick if told it supports abortion. Fetterman is just that literally. Guy couldn’t form coherent sentences inHis debate and zero plans for inflation and economy meanwhile we are running out of diesel fuel.
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Mercer County Unofficial Results
November 9, 2022 MERCER COUNTY, NJ –See below for unofficial election results at of 11/9/2022 at 4:00 p.m. https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Mercer/116247/web.307039/#/summary *Results…
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 476,029 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican
(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms
READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County
Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
chesco.org
2022 General Election Results for Chester County
Chester County polling places are open today from 7:00AM until 8:00 PM. Election results will be available beginning after the polls this evening at pennsylvania.totalvote.com/Chester.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Times News
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Mike Schlossberg declares victory, thanks supporters after sleepless night
Mike Schlossberg didn’t get much sleep last night. But it was worth it, he tweeted to his campaign supporters. The Democrat thanked them for their votes and he declared victory over Republican Beth Finch and Libertarian Matthew C. Schutter. Schlossberg has served the 132nd District in Pennsylvania House of...
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Times News
Voters give nod to preserve Carbon land
Carbon County residents favored officials taking out a $10 million loan that would help preserve water quality, working farms and wildlife habitats for future generations. During the General Election Tuesday, Carbon voters were asked whether or not they would accept the county issuing a 20-year general obligation bond to support the preservation initiative by the Carbon County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
