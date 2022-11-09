Read full article on original website
kcur.org
New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues
A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
mycouriertribune.com
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past. Missourians are required to pay personal property taxes to their...
kjluradio.com
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
kcur.org
Voter turnout in the Kansas City region dropped by double digits since the last midterm election
Fewer people turned out to vote around the Kansas City metro than in the previous midterm election. Election officials in Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson and Clay counties in Missouri and Johnson County, Kansas, all reported on their websites that turnout was down by more than 10% from 2018. Platte County had the smallest decrease, with 7% fewer voters showing up to vote.
NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job
A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
AdWeek
Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress
Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
This story has been corrected since it was first published. Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KTTS
Election Results: November 8, 2022
(KTTS News) — Here are the election results for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. You can see the races KTTS News will cover below. To simplify the results below, some political races are not listed because there was only one candidate. You can find full election coverage from the Missouri...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat...
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
kwos.com
Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office, following Tuesday’s election
Missouri’s governor will soon have to appoint a new attorney general and a new state treasurer, after voters elected Republicans Eric Schmitt to the U-S Senate and Scott Fitzpatrick as state auditor, respectively. Both won in landslides, helped by strong turnouts in rural Missouri, which remains ruby red. Schmitt...
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriff elections passes
The amendment regarding sheriffs has two parts.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
KSDK
Updated election results: Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri race for US Senate
ST. LOUIS — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat occupied...
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Comments / 2