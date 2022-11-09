Read full article on original website
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024
WJLA
Counting of votes continues in Nevada, Arizona Senate races that could decide majority
WASHINGTON (TND) — Which party will control the Senate after this year’s midterm elections is still up in the air as votes continue to be counted in Arizona and Nevada, while Georgia’s Senate race is heading for a December runoff. Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican...
WJLA
Key Senate races to determine majority still too close to call
WASHINGTON (TND) — Key Senate races that will determine which party narrowly controls the upper chamber remain too close to call after Election Day. Republicans only needed to flip one seat heading into the election to gain control of the Senate but will now need to take down two Democratic incumbents after Democrat John Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania flipped control of the seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin pushes back after Trump says last name 'Sounds Chinese'
(WSET) — In a post on the former president's social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump made a jab at the last name of Virginia's governor, saying it "sounds Chinese". Trump then followed the insulting remark by saying Gov. Glenn Youngkin would not have won Virginia's gubernatorial election without...
WJLA
Brian Robinson's agent slams Commanders' response to news of Racine's 'major announcement'
WASHINGTON (7News) — A "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders is expected on Thursday, according to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. 7News will be live streaming the conference starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it here or below. Racine will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.,...
