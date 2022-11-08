Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
dexerto.com
What happens when you find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok?
With dozens of Odin’s Ravens spread across the realms in God of War Ragnarok, tracking them all down is quite the task. So what can you expect to happen once you’ve filled The Raven Tree? Here’s what you need to know. Just like in the 2018 reboot,...
dexerto.com
xQc gives verdict on God of War Ragnarok: “I can’t give a game a 10”
God of War Ragnarok is finally out and popular streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given his verdict on the smash-hit game. God of War took both fans and critics by storm when it was released in 2018, and now, its sequel – God of War Ragnarok is garnering the same success. In fact, our very own review details just how brilliant the latest installment truly is.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Surviving Fimbulwinter (3/4)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue on to Chapter 1 Surviving Fimbulwinter on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
dexerto.com
Is there a post-credits scene in God of War Ragnarok?
When all is said and done in God of War Ragnarok’s gargantuan story, does a special post-credits scene await to tease fans on where the franchise is headed next? Here’s what you need to know. After years of waiting, God of War Ragnarok is finally out in the...
Who Are the Valkyries Hrist and Mist in 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Details on the New Antagonists
Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 and 5. The wrath of the gods once again descends on Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel continues the Spartan god's battle against the pantheon of Norse gods — all while the end of the world closes in on him. Kratos and Atreus embark on another quest to try and prevent Ragnarok from occurring, all while Atreus tries to uncover secrets about his own godhood as Loki. Naturally, their journey brings them face-to-face with Norse warriors.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok players are getting collectors editions boxes without the game
Eager God of War players are getting their collectors edition boxes of Ragnarok, but finding that it is missing one key piece. God of War Ragnarok released on November 9 to tons of player anticipation and early acclaim. The series, based loosely on Norse mythology, has captured the hearts of adventure gamers for its intricate combat system and rich storytelling.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations
In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
dotesports.com
How to find Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök has an abundance of different items to find to craft new weapons, armor, and gear. One of these items is Nidavellir Ore, which is used to craft one of the best early armor sets in the game. Just like with other resources, however, the game does a pretty lackluster job of telling you where to find it.
dexerto.com
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök Vanaheim 100% completion guide
God of War Ragnarök finally introduces players to the lush jungles of Vanaheim, homeland to Freya’s and the rest of the Vanir gods. This realm wasn’t part of God of War (2018), but has a huge presence in the sequel. It’s not only the biggest realm in the Ragnarök — seemingly packed with more side content than all of God of War (2018), with even more to do than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim — but it features a unique day/night cycle that opens and closes different paths depending on the position of the sun and the moon.
dexerto.com
IGN
dexerto.com
ComicBook
dexerto.com
dexerto.com
