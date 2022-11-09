LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call. The national tug-of-war between the Democratic and Republican parties is encapsulated in nearly every level of government in Nevada, but especially at the top. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, three House seats remain in limbo and the Democratic governor is in a tight race with a Republican sheriff. Both Republican and Democrats in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. The mail ballot count could last through Nov. 12.

