Dave Sevigny wins election to District 10 seat on Lexington Urban County Council

Dave Sevigny will represent District 10 on the Lexington Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Sevigny is a former Lexington business owner. He won 64% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

“I’m just very thankful for the people of the 10th, and their support of me, my campaign and my message,” Sevigny said. “I’m really excited to start work on January 1.”

He was facing Ross Mann, an attorney, for the seat. Incumbent Amanda Mays Bledsoe ran for state senate, leaving the seat without an incumbent. Sevigny said he has a great relationship with Bledsoe and he looks forward to a “strong transition.” He also commended Mann on a “great campaign,” both candidates were “very cordial to each other,” he said.

Sevigny said he knocked on about 4,500 doors in the district during the campaign and he’s hoping to tackle the issues that matter most to them. He’s passionate about establishing a strong economic development platform that makes Lexington “basically a great environment for people to decide to come live here and work.”

Mann said while he was disappointed at the results of the election, he commended Sevigny on a “classy and courteous” campaign.

“While I’m disappointed to lose, I know that Dave loves Lexington, and I wish him all the best,” Mann said.

Mann said he is not ruling out future plans to run for office again.

“I am definitely not done,” Mann said. “I will not stop fighting and advocating for the people in this city that I love. If we do not get these issues straightened out, I will return and I will fight again.”

Speaking to the Herald-Leader last month, Sevigny said he hopes to take his experience from running a business and use it to improve Lexington.

“I think logically,” Sevigny said. “I have a problem-solving mind, and I am a young retiree, and I think city council takes a lot of time. I’m willing to give it that time for as long as I serve.”