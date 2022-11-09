ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Dave Sevigny wins election to District 10 seat on Lexington Urban County Council

By Monica Kast, Rick Childress
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrnmj_0j3oCeVm00

Dave Sevigny will represent District 10 on the Lexington Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Sevigny is a former Lexington business owner. He won 64% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

“I’m just very thankful for the people of the 10th, and their support of me, my campaign and my message,” Sevigny said. “I’m really excited to start work on January 1.”

He was facing Ross Mann, an attorney, for the seat. Incumbent Amanda Mays Bledsoe ran for state senate, leaving the seat without an incumbent. Sevigny said he has a great relationship with Bledsoe and he looks forward to a “strong transition.” He also commended Mann on a “great campaign,” both candidates were “very cordial to each other,” he said.

Sevigny said he knocked on about 4,500 doors in the district during the campaign and he’s hoping to tackle the issues that matter most to them. He’s passionate about establishing a strong economic development platform that makes Lexington “basically a great environment for people to decide to come live here and work.”

Mann said while he was disappointed at the results of the election, he commended Sevigny on a “classy and courteous” campaign.

“While I’m disappointed to lose, I know that Dave loves Lexington, and I wish him all the best,” Mann said.

Mann said he is not ruling out future plans to run for office again.

“I am definitely not done,” Mann said. “I will not stop fighting and advocating for the people in this city that I love. If we do not get these issues straightened out, I will return and I will fight again.”

Speaking to the Herald-Leader last month, Sevigny said he hopes to take his experience from running a business and use it to improve Lexington.

“I think logically,” Sevigny said. “I have a problem-solving mind, and I am a young retiree, and I think city council takes a lot of time. I’m willing to give it that time for as long as I serve.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

A look at elections of interest in the area

There were several elections of interest in the area last night. In neighboring Columbia, Mayor Pam Hoots won re-election over former mayor Curtis Hardwick. Also in Columbia, Hannah Peck won a seat on the Columbia City Council and was the top vote-getter in the council race. In Monticello, Kenny Catron...
COLUMBIA, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
621
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy