Colorado Springs, CO

Your Healthy Family: The slow slide into obesity

By Ira Cronin
 3 days ago
How many of us feel like we are living our best lives on a day-to-day basis, whether that be on a physical, mental, or spiritual basis? Today we’re kicking off the story of a Colorado Springs man who has been at rock bottom physically before he decided he’d had enough and found a way to turn it around.

Ken LeVears served his country in the Air Force and was accustomed to being in shape through hard work in the gym for much of his life. Then a few years before he wrapped his time in the service the daily stress of teaching and starting his own business at the same time slowly caught up with him.

Ken says, “I was teaching out at the Air Force Institute of Technology for about three years, and I was slowly getting really out of shape. I'd started up my own business and so I'd go to work every day and do my 8 hours and then I went home and did another 6- to 8 hours of coding. I'm a software developer which is probably the number one most out-of-shape group of people out there. I got just miserably out of shape and fortunately I was close to retirement so I was able to retire without suffering any consequences. Then I got out (of the Air Force) and I continued to teach for another four and half years, and honestly, I was very sedentary and I ate whatever the heck I wanted to eat. Then the pandemic started and that is when you know my wife and I both went from a bad situation to a worse situation.”

It was such a change for his body, it began to let him know in not-so-subtle ways.

Ken says, “My stomach was starting to really really rebel against me. I was going through Tums, at a rate of almost a bottle a day. I had a bottle of Gaviscon in the car, one in the kitchen, and one next to my bed. One in the bathroom. Weekly I was replacing at least one bottle of Gaviscon.”

Then, one night when his indigestion and acid reflux was particularly bad and Ken says he decided he’d had enough. “I was feeling really miserable I went to bed and my throat was on fire and I couldn't sleep. It was hours of burning and I decided I was done. I was done being this miserably out of shape.”

So, Ken resolved to do what he had always done - it was time to hit the gym.

“The next day, doing the military thing, I joined Lifetime. I started exercising and I wasn't really losing weight, but I was definitely feeling better.”

But why was Ken - now in his early 50’s not getting the same results from the exercise he was used to?

Dr. Kristen Kells, D.C., B.S.c. owns Dr. Kells' Weight Loss in Colorado Springs explains, “The challenge obviously is when you get into middle age exercise, first of all, it does not work. Secondly, it's unhealthy - and it actually can be - while it's counterintuitive, it can be. Dangerous and it can even cause weight loss resistance. Our program here at Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss is not based on heavy exercise, because when you come from a model of thinking I just have to exercise more it’s not going to work. The research supports that and shows 10 to 15% of weight loss is due to physical activity and we help guide people with physical and exercise limitations and varying levels of fitness through that process.”

In our next story Ken shares how he turned the corner in his quest to feel better and live a better life and unlocked the key to shedding weight in his 50s.

Dr. Kells' Weight Loss is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family

