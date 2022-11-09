Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, PA
Sitting on a hillside overlooking the charming borough of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find the Asa Packer Mansion Museum. The Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and was the home of Asa Packer, the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Packer would live in this home until his death in 1879. After that, his wife and then later his daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, lived in the home until her death in 1912.
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
abc27.com
New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Places to Visit in Pennsylvania
- If you plan a trip to Pennsylvania, here are some of the best places to see. You will find that the state is full of historical sites, including the Civil War battlefields at Gettysburg and Lancaster. In addition, you can enjoy the many museums in the state. You can also enjoy a relaxing day at a local spa.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Pennsylvania
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In southern Pennsylvania, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
hwy.co
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie tables plan for complex across from Hamilton Crossings
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission tabled a conditional use plan for a regionally significant mixed-use development. The proposal dubbed "The Shoppes at Hamilton" calls for 372 apartments, a 160-room hotel and a 20,000-square-foot retail building at 617 N. Krocks Road, across the bypass from Hamilton Crossings.
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
Tractor-trailer traveling down Giant's Despair barrels into garage
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It sounded like thunder. That's what Romayne Petroski's mother told her after a tractor-trailer went barreling through her garage, narrowly missing the house and eventually stopping in a tree in a Wilkes-Barre Township backyard on South Walnut Street. Petroski says her mom heard a loud...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.
