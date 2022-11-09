ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

uncoveringpa.com

Touring the Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, PA

Sitting on a hillside overlooking the charming borough of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find the Asa Packer Mansion Museum. The Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and was the home of Asa Packer, the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Packer would live in this home until his death in 1879. After that, his wife and then later his daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, lived in the home until her death in 1912.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Landmark building razed in Tamaqua

Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Veterans hub opens in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Places to Visit in Pennsylvania

- If you plan a trip to Pennsylvania, here are some of the best places to see. You will find that the state is full of historical sites, including the Civil War battlefields at Gettysburg and Lancaster. In addition, you can enjoy the many museums in the state. You can also enjoy a relaxing day at a local spa.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.

