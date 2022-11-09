ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Incumbent Preston Worley secures third term in District 7 council race

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Incumbent Preston Worley will once again represent District 7 as part of the Lexington city council, according to unofficial election results.

Worley secured the spot by a large margin with 70% of more than 6,000 total votes. Hale received 30% of votes with 1,820 votes cast.

“I am incredibly honored and appreciative of the people of the 7th District for giving me another term and I am looking forward to continuing to work for them. We have a bright future and I am excited to be a part of it,” Worley told the Herald-Leader.

He watched the results come in from home, with his family and friends on Tuesday night. During a previous interview with the Herald-Leader, Worley stated he hopes to address crime, the housing shortage and infrastructure.

Worley has served on the council for two terms, since he was appointed to the position in 2017.

He faced newcomer Joseph Hale, an employee with the state department of public health and emergency preparedness. Hale congratulated Worley on his win. Hale stated Worley would see him again, as he already has plans to run again in the next election cycle.

“I am going to continue to do the work in my city and my district and I will see him during the next election run,” Hale said. “It doesn’t stop. I will be back.”

Hale said his campaign was an “awesome time of learning.”

“I learned a lot during this time and those things I have learned I will incorporate on the next election and continue to work for the city, and continue to work the mentor programs I do in this district,” Hale said.

