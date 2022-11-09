Read full article on original website
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EST
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in on a narrow House majority on Wednesday while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.
Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch appears competitive
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s marquee congressional battle on Election Day. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage. The owner of Total Wine & More has put more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. Parrott is a conservative state legislator from Washington County who may benefit from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district more competitive.
Nickel wins North Carolina US House seat over GOP’s Hines
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, will now represent in Congress the urban, suburban and rural communities of the newly redrawn and relocated 13th District. His opponent, a 27-year-old former college football player who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, had relocated to the district from Winston-Salem just a month before the May primary. The 13th District stretches from the southern border of the capital city beltline interstate loop to the farm land outside Goldsboro.
Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
Rep. Schrier defeats challenger Larkin in hotly contested 8th congressional district race
ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington’s eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
Far from ‘red wave,’ Maryland election reflected tribalism, Republican identity issues
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox sent a message to supporters in bold red lettering. “Go vote now by 8 PM,” his campaign said in a blast email on Election Day. “Red wave is now.” But the Republican surge never materialized nationally. Democratic candidates for state and federal offices in other states fared substantially better than in typical midterm elections. And it barely ...
Come on, Republicans. Our midterm losses are the final straw: Dump Trump now.
It turns out, voters – even those deeply worried about gas prices and grocery bills – couldn’t bring themselves to support candidates with flimsy qualifications or who bought into 2020 election lies. USA TODAY. In the wake of the midterm elections, during what should have been a...
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
Billionaire, congresswoman in close match in LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Developer Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass are in a tight battle in their contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. An early tally of mail-in votes shows the billionaire mall builder and the congresswoman about even. Voters had a stark choice: Caruso is promising a shift to the political right and wants to expand the police department, while the progressive congresswoman could become the first Black woman to hold the job. The contest is playing out with the heavily Democratic city in turmoil. It’s been shaken by racism and corruption scandals at City Hall, an unchecked homeless crisis and rising crime rates.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day
The fate of Biden's student-loan forgiveness rests in the federal courts after neither party looks likely to gain a significant majority in the midterms
Neither Democrats nor the GOP got a big majority win from the midterms, meaning courts will likely have the final say on student-debt relief.
Trump loyalist Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert’s race against Democrat Adam Frisch remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative leaning 3rd Congressional District but she trailed on election night. Boebert only took a roughly 800-vote lead after two days of additional counting with thousands of ballots left to be tabulated. The margin gave her a 0.2 percentage point lead, well within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount.
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
Why these DACA recipients traded living in the U.S. for other countries
Three former DACA recipients explain why they chose to leave the U.S.
'I can't keep fighting the system': DACA recipients are leaving the U.S., disheartened by years of instability
DACA was always 'a temporary stopgap measure,' former President Obama once said. Now that it could end, beneficiaries are looking outside the U.S. to relocate.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:20 a.m. EST
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy. NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX, an affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run, but the deal fell through. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.
