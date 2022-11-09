ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Luminarias Lights Up Monterey Park And L.A. Bread Stories – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Specialty Restaurants has opened its reimagined hilltop restaurant, Luminarias. The Monterey Park institution, established in 1972, has undergone a complete, multimillion-dollar transformation, including an extensive interior and exterior remodel and a total overhaul of the culinary program. With sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles, the restaurant features American dishes with a Latin influence including beef birria empanadas with homemade corn masa and sizzling calamari served tableside, as well as black bean hummus with chicharrónes and a variety of grilled skewer options. There’s a build-your-own cheese and charcuterie station and an expansive raw bar that offers composed plates like Peruvian ceviche and salmon tartare, plus a seafood tower. For dinner, signature dishes include crispy whole snapper, seafood pasta and a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye steak, as well as sides like duck fat fries and coconut orzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty

No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go

A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses. Emergency crews with Los […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

