Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes has won the top elections post in Arizona, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s largest county and has said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of election results.
FOX 28 Spokane
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada’s critical US Senate, House races too early to call
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada are too early to call Wednesday, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo and three House seats are in limbo. A significant number of mail-in ballots are still to be counted. Candidates from both parties in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting.
FOX 28 Spokane
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, lawmakers trying to pass a similar measure ended up torpedoing it over ambiguous language. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what is possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
FOX 28 Spokane
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call. The national tug-of-war between the Democratic and Republican parties is encapsulated in nearly every level of government in Nevada, but especially at the top. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is fending off a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, three House seats remain in limbo and the Democratic governor is in a tight race with a Republican sheriff. Both Republican and Democrats in high-profile races have urged supporters to be patient. The mail ballot count could last through Nov. 12.
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hobbs defeats challenger Anderson to remain Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs beat Julie Anderson in the race for Washington secretary of State. Hobbs was appointed secretary of state in 2021, after former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was appointed to a position in the Biden administration. He had served in the Washington state Senate from 2007 to 2021.
FOX 28 Spokane
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
Voters in Pennsylvania did reelect the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca in Tuesday’s midterm elections even though the 85-year-old Democrat died of cancer Oct. 9. But accusations that it suggested shoddy elections or cheating misrepresent the situation. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
FOX 28 Spokane
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Results trickled in slowly in Nevada after long lines kept some polling places open until 9 p.m. It was too early to call the race between first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Sisolak soon told election night supporters it might be a few days before results are known. A Lombardo campaign aide declined immediate comment from a Republican vote results watch party at a Las Vegas casino hotel. The campaign was been costly and contentious. Nevada is a key national battleground state, and Lombardo had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
FOX 28 Spokane
Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to “hit the ground running” after winning her second four-year term. She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Dixon said in a statement Wednesday that she had called Whitmer to concede. Whitmer made abortion a key issue in her campaign, highlighting efforts to keep the procedure legal in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In her second term, she has said she will continue working to build back the state’s economy that was hit hard by pandemic lockdowns.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.
FOX 28 Spokane
GOP Sheriff Lombardo challenging Sisolak for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters who haven’t already cast early or mail-in ballots are deciding whether to keep first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak or replace him with Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The campaign ending Tuesday has been costly and contentious. Nevada is a key national battleground state, and Lombardo has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. But Trump failed to carry Nevada in 2016 or 2020. Voters register reliably Republican in rural areas, while the Las Vegas area registers solidly Democratic. Washoe County and Reno tilt slightly Republican. Campaign polling projected a very close finish — maybe depending on nonpartisan, libertarian and other voters who aren’t part of either major party.
FOX 28 Spokane
Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Ezell has defeated a Democrat and a Libertarian candidate in a south Mississippi congressional race, allowing Republicans to retain control of the seat. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County. In June, he unseated six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo in the 4th District Republican primary. Ezell has now defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson. In north Mississippi’s 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly defeated Democrat Dianne Black. In the western 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson defeated the same Republican he defeated in 2020, military veteran Brian Flowers. In the central 3rd District, Republican Rep. Michael Guest defeated Democrat Shuwaski Young.
FOX 28 Spokane
EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns by California regulators. EPA investigators will evaluate whether the agency needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that the agency put in place in 2008. The EPA team will also look at what it can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives. The EPA said it recognizes that even after those 2008 rules locomotives have continued to be a significant source of emissions associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems, particularly in neighborhoods around ports and railyards.
FOX 28 Spokane
Californians reject sports gambling by wide margins after most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians reject sports gambling by wide margins after most expensive ballot question races in U.S. history.
FOX 28 Spokane
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
FOX 28 Spokane
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Competing measures to allow sports gambling in California have lost big despite the most expensive ballot questions races in U.S. history. Native American tribes and the gaming industry raised nearly $600 million to sway voters in competing efforts to try to capture a piece of a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state. The dueling measures would have allowed either sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks or on mobile devices and online. But California voters did not want a piece of that action. The amount raised more than doubled what Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride and delivery services spent in 2020 to prevent drivers from becoming employees.
FOX 28 Spokane
California measure to tax rich for more EVs falling short
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure to boost taxes on the rich to put more electric cars on the road is trailing with about one-third of votes counted. Proposition 30 would add a 1.75% tax on incomes of more than $2 million. Most of the money raised would add more electric vehicles and charging stations to California roads. One-fifth would go to wildfire fighting resources. Transportation and wildfires are two major sources of carbon emissions and air pollution. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the measure. He says its a taxpayer-funded giveaway to rideshare company Lyft, which spent at least $45 million supporting the measure.
Comments / 0