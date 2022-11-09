Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area.The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.The #1 and #2 lanes on the 405 were blocked, causing a huge traffic back up during the morning commute.
2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove
At least two people were injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. Video from the scene shows bystanders pulling a person from the burning wreckage. Law enforcement officials were unavailable for comment when CBS reached out for additional information.
Video: 7-Eleven customer narrowly escapes injury after car crashes into store in Santa Clarita
Shocking surveillance video captured a man almost getting hit by a car after a driver slammed straight into a 7-Eleven store in Santa Clarita.
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Valencia Crash
A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit in a Valencia crash. Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near the 99 Cents Only Store on Valencia Boulevard, said Kevin Jones, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was an auto versus ped,” Jones said. THE ...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main
A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
Driver found fatally shot in Chesterfield Square neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday. The gunshots were reported around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of West 69th Street and South Western Avenue, a Los Angles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, responding officers found […]
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
sgvcitywatch.com
BREAKING NEWS: All 210 Westbound Lanes Closed After Crash in San Dimas
SAN DIMAS - All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway east of San Dimas Avenue are closed for an unknown duration after a reported collision involving law enforcement. Information is lacking at the time this post was launched, but there was an initial report that a police motorcycle officer was involved in the collision, according to Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.
Video: Vehicle Crashes Through 7-Eleven in Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Versa sedan traveled through the front of the store and collided with shelves containing alcohol and other goods.
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Kills Motorcyclist, Shuts Down 101 Freeway
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 101 Freeway in the city of Oxnard on Sunday night, Nov. 6, around 10:13 p.m. Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on US-101 at Rice Avenue where arriving units discovered a coupe had rear-ended a motorcycle which ejected the rider in the process.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Person Reports Being Shot in Brentwood Road Rage Incident
Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.
foxla.com
Driver speaks out after pursuit suspect crashes into his car
CERRITOS, Calif. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday after the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Los Angeles County. The driver crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. First in Paramount, the driver hits cars on the 91 Freeway, injuring one woman in another vehicle. According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX, the suspected driver was reckless, switching lanes, then transitioning from the 105 to the southbound 605 Freeway, before getting onto surface streets in the Long Beach area.
Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers
A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer ...
foxla.com
Pursuit suspect steals truck out of Whittier driveway; owners got truck 3 weeks earlier
The owners of a truck stolen from a Whittier home during a wild police chase say they'd just gotten the truck a few weeks ago. The truck had all of the family business' equipment.
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
