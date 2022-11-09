Read full article on original website
Related
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
What happens to benefits if Social Security runs out of money?
Q. What happens if Social Security runs out of money or reduces benefits in the next decade? Wouldn’t it make sense to start collecting our fair share which we have earned as soon as age 62 before there is a drastic change to Social Security? And then what happens to younger generations?
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
Today’s mortgage rates for November 10, 2022
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0