WHIO Dayton

Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
TEXAS STATE
