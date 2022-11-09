Read full article on original website
Midterm Election Day unfolds in Boston
Massachusetts residents made their way to the polls on Tuesday, casting their votes for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as other local and state-level representatives. Although polling stations statewide experienced less turnout than in previous years, with roughly 1 million votes cast early or through mail-in ballots, volunteers and election observers continued to run in-person polling stations as usual.
