Lawrence County, KY

Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Burton elected new judge executive

The numbers are in for Carter County, and the mayor’s race for Grayson is over, even with candidate Fred Miller reportedly appealing a decision by Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips to disqualify him as a candidate. Miller, who was reportedly disqualified in a decision from Circuit Court Judge Rebecca...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Record Turnout for Rowan Voters

Rowan voters showed up to the polls in record numbers Tuesday. Election officials said they expected the final count to show more than 42% voter turnout, a record for the county in midterm elections. On Tuesday, voters in Rowan County voted to reject Amendments 1 and 2 at the polls....
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY

David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, KY. David was born October 21, 1967 in Johnson County, KY to Carolyn Franklin and the late James Ramey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Josh Ferguson.
BLAINE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County

FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

