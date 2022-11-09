Read full article on original website
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11, Deeds and Marriages
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11 INDEPENDENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS VS. BOGGS, FAYE ET AL. MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP VS. UNK HEIRS OR DEV OR LEG O. EAST KENTUCKY NETWORK, LLC D/B/A APPALACH VS. KEATON, VANESS. (MOTION HOUR) BUREAUS INVESTMENT GROUP PORTFOLIO NO 15, VS. FANNIN,...
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
2022 General Election Results For Floyd County
REP, Rand Paul – 7,296. U.S. Representative In Congress, 5th Congressional District:. State Representative, 95th Representative District:
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Burton elected new judge executive
The numbers are in for Carter County, and the mayor’s race for Grayson is over, even with candidate Fred Miller reportedly appealing a decision by Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips to disqualify him as a candidate. Miller, who was reportedly disqualified in a decision from Circuit Court Judge Rebecca...
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
Less than 250 votes separate Cabell County, West Virginia, Commission candidates
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all 68 Cabell County precincts reporting, just 240 votes separate former House of Delegates member John Mandt, Jr. and Bob Bailey, the man who once held the Cabell County Commission seat they are both vying for. Bailey was not the incumbent, but had served in the role before. He […]
Record Turnout for Rowan Voters
Rowan voters showed up to the polls in record numbers Tuesday. Election officials said they expected the final count to show more than 42% voter turnout, a record for the county in midterm elections. On Tuesday, voters in Rowan County voted to reject Amendments 1 and 2 at the polls....
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY
David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, KY. David was born October 21, 1967 in Johnson County, KY to Carolyn Franklin and the late James Ramey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Josh Ferguson.
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Lawrence County. Voters in the city of Ironton approved a recreation tax levy by a vote of 1,507 to 1,317. Voters in the village of Proctorville approved a fire protection tax levy...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County
FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
