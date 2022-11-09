Read full article on original website
4 brush fires reported in Clermont County as drought drags on
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Firefighters in Clermont County had a busy day Wednesday as they fought at least four brush fires. One sprung up just before 3 p.m. at a farm on Franklin Laurel Road in Monroe Township. Firefighters say the fire, which damaged a barn and woodpile,...
Fox 19
11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
Trooper involved in crash on Route 11 in Liberty Twp.
Emergency responders along with a damaged car were in the median.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 at 12th Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along west I-74 in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic and causing delays along westbound I-74 at state Route 128 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Miamitown, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood
Cincinnati police said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole.
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish blaze on Golden Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a fire inside a residence on Golden Avenue in Hyde Park, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews were called to the structure fire at approximately 2:08 p.m. and were informed on scene that...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Batavia crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who died in a crash Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 132 in Batavia Township just before 1 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north when he traveled off the left side...
WYTV.com
Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
WLWT 5
Dispatch: 2 injured, including firefighter, after multi-vehicle crash on I-74
HARRISON, Ohio — Two people were injured, including a firefighter, after a three-vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday. The crash took place around 1 p.m. Hamilton County dispatchers said one of the vehicles involved crashed into the median and caught fire. One person involved in the crash suffered a spinal...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Family Loses Home to Fire, Red Cross Assisting
Multiple agencies responded to the incident on Monday near the 4600 block of State Road 46. Photo by New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire in Dearborn County on Monday. The fire took place at a home near the 4600...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
Fox 19
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 21-year-old killed in Batavia Township crash
According to investigators, Zachery Shepherd was driving north on State Route 132 near milepost 13 around 1 a.m. Thursday when he lost control.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
