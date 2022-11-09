ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Related
WKRG News 5

Bobby Wagner wins Destin Mayoral race, his next steps

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Bobby Wagner, 28, won the 2022 General Election for the Destin Mayoral race. The votes came out showing Wagner with 60% of the votes against long-time councilman Rodney Braden. Okaloosa County Race results Wagner will be sworn in at the City Council Meeting on Nov. 28 “Having 60% of […]
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons

Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
DESTIN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB restaurant honors veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday. American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem.  Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Election 2022: Live results

Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

