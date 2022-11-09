Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
Bobby Wagner wins Destin’s Mayoral race, becomes one of the youngest mayors in Florida’s history
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Bobby Wagner, 28, won the Mayoral Race for Destin, FL. This makes him the youngest mayor to currently serve in Florida. “I want to say thank you to everybody who made this campaign successful,” said Wagner. “To my family, friends, and community who have supported me and this vision for the future of Destin.”.
Bobby Wagner wins Destin Mayoral race, his next steps
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Bobby Wagner, 28, won the 2022 General Election for the Destin Mayoral race. The votes came out showing Wagner with 60% of the votes against long-time councilman Rodney Braden. Okaloosa County Race results Wagner will be sworn in at the City Council Meeting on Nov. 28 “Having 60% of […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
getthecoast.com
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons
Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
This Florida City Is One Of America's Top Places To Retire
U.S. News & World Report rolled out its 2023 list of the country's best places for retirees.
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
PCB restaurant honors veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday. American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem. Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day […]
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
wuwf.org
Election 2022: Live results
Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
Pickup truck and trailer stolen in Destin, found in thrift store parking lot
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night. According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot. OCSO said […]
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone Has Joined Eglin Air Force Base’s Test Wing
U.S. Air ForceTwo of the stealthy Kratos-designed Valkyries will support flight testing with the Air Force's Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation team.
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. […]
