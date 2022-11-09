Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities. Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds, passed by a slim margin this week, and many law enforcement officials are not pleased. "I want...
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Republican newcomer Tracy Cramer appears to win House seat stretching from Woodburn to Salem
Republican Tracy Cramer, who has never held public office, appears to have defeated Woodburn school board member Anthony Medina, the Democratic nominee, to win House District 22 covering Woodburn, Northeast Salem and other parts of Marion County. In partial returns tallied as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Cramer was leading Medina...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
kezi.com
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
thelundreport.org
How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington
This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
hh-today.com
Once again, this path attracts vandals
Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR
We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
lebanonlocalnews.com
SHPD logs and circuit court, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2022
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Jake James Sorrell, Zachary Shane Stegner.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus
After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
kezi.com
Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
cityofsalem.net
Salem Voters Approve $300 million Infrastructure Package
Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Salem voters approved the $300 million Streets, Safety and Liability bond, Measure 24-472. The bond will provide for investment in Salem’s future with funding for streets and sidewalks, parks, new fire engines and equipment, and purchase sites for two new branch libraries with affordable housing projects, and two fire stations. Several previous bond measures will be paid off over the next decade, which will allow the estimated tax rate to remain steady at no more than $1.20 per $1,000 in a property’s assessed valuation for ten years while these projects are constructed.
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine
SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council
Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
Comments / 0