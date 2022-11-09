ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon-Express

Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties

Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
EUGENE, OR
thelundreport.org

How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington

This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR

We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

SHPD logs and circuit court, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, 2022

Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Jake James Sorrell, Zachary Shane Stegner.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
ALBANY, NY
kezi.com

Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
CORVALLIS, OR
cityofsalem.net

Salem Voters Approve $300 million Infrastructure Package

Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Salem voters approved the $300 million Streets, Safety and Liability bond, Measure 24-472. The bond will provide for investment in Salem’s future with funding for streets and sidewalks, parks, new fire engines and equipment, and purchase sites for two new branch libraries with affordable housing projects, and two fire stations. Several previous bond measures will be paid off over the next decade, which will allow the estimated tax rate to remain steady at no more than $1.20 per $1,000 in a property’s assessed valuation for ten years while these projects are constructed.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11

On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
LANE COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council

Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
WEST LINN, OR

