Nebraska State

knopnews2.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska

NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
NIOBRARA, NE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor's race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Flood Defeats Pansing Brooks In First Congressional District Race

For the second time this year Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a race for Nebraska’s First District Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in June’s Special Election to fill the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s unexpired term. Tuesday’s election win means Flood will serve a full two year term.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies

You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What's next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE

