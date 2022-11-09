Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
knopnews2.com
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
WOWT
Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District
There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. It is the day after the midterms and things have calmed down a bit at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office. Election 2022: Nebraska voters raising the minimum wage. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Sioux City Journal
Review ordered of absentee ballots in Scott County; new error in Linn elections caught as count continues
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
klin.com
Flood Defeats Pansing Brooks In First Congressional District Race
For the second time this year Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a race for Nebraska’s First District Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in June’s Special Election to fill the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s unexpired term. Tuesday’s election win means Flood will serve a full two year term.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
WOWT
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With Nebraska voters’ support and passage of raising the minimum wage, a question remains of how communities that border the state will be impacted. In January, Nebraska’s minimum wage will jump from $9 to $10.50 and will increase by $1.50 every year until 2026....
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
1011now.com
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
