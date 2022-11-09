ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Iowa GOP expands legislative clout, elects its new Senate president

Republican state lawmakers Thursday chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as the new president of the Iowa Senate following the defeat of current Senate President Jake Chapman in Tuesday’s elections. Sinclair first was elected to the Senate in 2013 and has served a majority whip and chair of the...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker head to runoff in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
GEORGIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the...
GEORGIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy