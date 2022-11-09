Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: After Trump's picks hobbled the GOP Tuesday, will the party finally quit him?
Tne result from Tuesday’s midterm elections is already clear: Donald Trump’s political touch is anything but golden. The former president’s favored candidates largely tumbled as voters recoiled from their extremism. Trump’s Svengali-like hold over the GOP is based mostly in fear that he’ll whip his followers into...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa GOP expands legislative clout, elects its new Senate president
Republican state lawmakers Thursday chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as the new president of the Iowa Senate following the defeat of current Senate President Jake Chapman in Tuesday’s elections. Sinclair first was elected to the Senate in 2013 and has served a majority whip and chair of the...
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
Sioux City Journal
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker head to runoff in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
Sioux City Journal
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the...
Sioux City Journal
AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
Sioux City Journal
Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates
Today is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Sioux City Journal
Biden discusses midterms; Taliban ban women from gyms; D.C. suing Commanders, NFL | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire:. President Joe Biden addressed how Democrats performed during Tuesday's elections and thanked those Republicans that conceded last races. A Taliban official says women...
