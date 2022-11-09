ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WPBF News 25

As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate

Two days after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
WPBF News 25

Live updates: Gubernatorial election results

There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
WPRI 12 News

Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday. The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000. However, the program’s […]
WPBF News 25

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach. Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit contends that,...
