WPBF News 25
As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate
Two days after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Business Insider
Trump challengers should be 'ready for war' as he is expected to 'come out swinging' in anticipated 2024 announcement, adviser says
"I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an adviser told the Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."
WPBF News 25
Live updates: Gubernatorial election results
There were 36 states holding gubernatorial elections Tuesday. Heading into the general election season, Republicans controlled 20 of the contested governor's seats to Democrats' 16. Many of the key battleground contests featured Democratic incumbents, elected during the 2018 "blue wave," trying to win a second term. Here's the latest on...
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday. The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000. However, the program’s […]
WPBF News 25
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach. Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit contends that,...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
