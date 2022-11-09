Read full article on original website
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
WSFA
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
WAAY-TV
3 North Alabama Republicans picked for leadership posts in state House of Representatives
Representatives from North Alabama are set to hold three of five leadership positions when the state House reconvenes. On Thursday, the 77 members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House; Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Decatur, as House Majority Leader; and Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, as Caucus Vice Chair.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Dale Strong wins race for Alabama’s 5th congressional district
Republican Dale Strong is expected to be the next representative for Alabama's 5th congressional district.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red jacket, Ivey took the stage before a huge American flag and waved to cheering supporters at a campaign celebration held at a restaurant in Montgomery. “Y’all, we did it!” she exclaimed. While Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote, it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state where voting patterns typically break down by skin color. Flowers closed her campaign with days of fasting and a lengthy prayer shown on Facebook.
WSFA
Alabama Democrats hope to rebuild party to better support candidates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The midterm election is now behind us, and it was a tough night for Alabama Democrats. The party was absent from many of the statewide races and some Democratic candidates say they had no support from the Alabama Democratic Party. The party just elected a new...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
alreporter.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
Election 2022: Campaign mailer accuses Republican of attacking Capitol, rankling Alabama Senate race
A direct mail flyer circulating through portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties accuses a Republican Senate candidate of attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, something which the candidate denies. The flyer, sponsored by a group called “M PAC,” shows a picture of rioters scaling the Capitol wall nearly...
alreporter.com
Alabama voters approve new constitution, 10 amendments on ballot
A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. In a historic result, voters overwhelmingly approved a recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, allowing for the archaic and racist language used within the colossal document to be removed and outdated provisions and sections to be updated and edited.
WSFA
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
Alabama 2022 midterm election: Updates on U.S. Senate races, Constitutional Amendments
Alabamians headed to the polls today for a midterm election that could send the state’s first elected female Senator to Washington, D.C. The latest election results from Alabama races are available here. Republican Katie Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus to replace Sen. Richard Shelby who...
WSFA
Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy week for Alabama’s newly-reelected Gov. Kay Ivey. She was scraping an election off her plate Tuesday night and two turkeys off everyone else’s by Thursday morning. Ivey took part in the state’s 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning, hosted on the...
