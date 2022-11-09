Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday’s general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
cowboystatedaily.com
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Wyoming’s general election winners and losers
Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
county17.com
Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
Trio Of Wyoming Statewide Candidates Run Unopposed
Election Day can be a harrowing time for political candidates, but three Republican candidates for state office can relax on this election day. That's because Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristy Racines, and Secretary of State GOP Nominee Chuck Gray have no opponents, although voters do have the option of writing in another candidate's name if they so desire.
Sheridan Media
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman Votes, Predicts Tuesday’s Midterm Election Is ‘Going To Be Big’ For Republicans
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Walking out of the polling center at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne, draped in a black overcoat and a turquoise scarf tightly wound around her neck Tuesday morning, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman wondered aloud if someone would ask her who she voted for.
cowboystatedaily.com
Already The Reddest State, How Much Could Another ‘Red Wave’ Impact Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the low 40% range, it’s not hard to envision a “red wave” hitting America’s poll booths on Tuesday. In instances where a modern sitting president has had low approval...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another
Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
Officials Say EPA Regs Raise Costs At Wyoming Gas Pumps
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every time drivers fill up at the pump in Wyoming, they might pay as much 20 cents per gallon for something called the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the EPA won’t allow exemptions that would reduce that cost. The RFS...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
oilcity.news
UW poll finds Republicans likely to sweep statewide races; 60% of voters think Wyoming economy worsening
CASPER, Wyo. — Republicans are likely to maintain total control of Wyoming’s statewide seats of political power, the results of a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll conducted by the University of Wyoming indicate. The poll found Harriet Hageman, the Republican candidate for Wyoming’s lone seat in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Working For 5 Presidents, Wyoming’s Connie Gerrard Had Front-Row Seat Through 25 Years Of History
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “As Ronald Reagan said, the presidency is an office that belongs to all the people – and whoever occupies the Oval Office at any given time is merely a temporary custodian.”. – Connie Gerrard. There are a handful of people...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2