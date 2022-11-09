ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
FodorsTravel

Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts

Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
Robb Report

This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy

In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
WDW News Today

Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
Robb Report

Pacaso Teams Up With Surf Air for a Luxe New Rideshare Service

First, Pacaso made purchasing a second home easier through its tech-enabled real estate co-ownership model. Now it hopes to make owners travel to these second homes more efficient through its new partnership with regional semi-private regional aviation company Surf Air and Alto, which offers elevated on-demand ridesharing.  Pacaso, founded by dotloop founder Austin Allison and former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff, purchases luxury homes and sells ⅛ to ½ ownership through a wholly managed LLC co-ownership model. This means that you—alongside others—can enjoy the benefits of a multi-million-dollar home without paying the full price, and Pacaso has professional property management, a smart...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WanderWisdom

Man Shares Travel 'Tip' Upon Seeing Long Lines of People on Vacation

Waiting in line to experience an attraction while on vacation certainly has mixed reviews. Is the destination spot so fabulous that one must visit? Or is it a tourist trap where people would feel like being stuffed into a sardine can? The common answer is, if the experience is important to you, the amount of waiting time is insignificant.
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy