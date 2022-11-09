Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Related
I saved over $800 on a 7-day Alaskan cruise by sleeping on a pull-out couch in a 205-square-foot room, and I'd totally do it again
To afford a cruise to Alaska, I split a room with three people and slept on a pull-out couch. I saved over $800 and my cruise cost me under $600 overall, including my food and drink package. We made the entire ship our home, came up with a bathroom plan,...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy
In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
WDW News Today
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight
The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
Pacaso Teams Up With Surf Air for a Luxe New Rideshare Service
First, Pacaso made purchasing a second home easier through its tech-enabled real estate co-ownership model. Now it hopes to make owners travel to these second homes more efficient through its new partnership with regional semi-private regional aviation company Surf Air and Alto, which offers elevated on-demand ridesharing. Pacaso, founded by dotloop founder Austin Allison and former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff, purchases luxury homes and sells ⅛ to ½ ownership through a wholly managed LLC co-ownership model. This means that you—alongside others—can enjoy the benefits of a multi-million-dollar home without paying the full price, and Pacaso has professional property management, a smart...
6 of the best credit cards for booking your spring break vacation
If you're planning on getting away for spring break this year, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your travel credit card. Here are the cards to consider.
Traveler Shares 'Hallmark Movie Towns' to Visit This Season
This video is part 1 of her new series.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
Man Shares Travel 'Tip' Upon Seeing Long Lines of People on Vacation
Waiting in line to experience an attraction while on vacation certainly has mixed reviews. Is the destination spot so fabulous that one must visit? Or is it a tourist trap where people would feel like being stuffed into a sardine can? The common answer is, if the experience is important to you, the amount of waiting time is insignificant.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0