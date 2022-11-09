AP: Matt Gaetz wins re-election in Tuesday’s midterm

MIRAMAR BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Associated Press has called Rep. Matt Gaetz’s victory over his opposition, Rebekah Jones, in Tuesday’s midterm election.

“The people that lied about me weren’t trustworthy,” Gaetz said at his watch party in Miramar Beach. “I could have told you that at the beginning. The people who have told lies about me have been discredited, defeated, indicted and in jail. Not a really great look for them. Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to being sworn in to my next term in Congress.”

Gaetz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and also managed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s transition team in 2019, will now be in his fourth term.

Prior to serving on the House of Representatives, Gaetz worked as an attorney with the firm of Keefe, Anchors, Gordon and Moyle in Fort Walton Beach.

This past year, Gaetz has served on several different committees, including the Committee on Judiciary and House Committee on Armed Services.

His time in office has not been met without controversy, though. There were allegations of sex trafficking of a minor that have been circling Gaetz since last year. Federal officials were investigating whether Gaetz used the internet to find a woman they could pay for sex and whether Gaetz had a sexual relation with a minor, but Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and he has denied all accusations.

On Monday, Gaetz tweeted Trump deserves all of the credit for the “wave election.”

“To all the press texting & calling me: Trump should announce tonight His candidates won the primaries Biden’s central message was the ‘ULTRA MAGA’ scare And we are going to win BIGLY! Trump deserves all the credit for this wave election & announcing tonight he will seize it”

Gaetz’s opponent, a former state Health Department worker, was temporarily removed from the ballot over questions about her party qualifications. Jones helped design the state’s COVID dashboard, but then accused Gov. DeSantis and his administration of falsely reporting COVID data in 2020.

