Memphis, TN

Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven on Monday night.

The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see a man in a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants pull a gun from his waistband and fire the weapon.

Surveillance video provided by the Memphis Police Department

Investigators said the suspect shot the victim multiple times at close range. The man who was killed has not been identified.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

