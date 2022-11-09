Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
Storm wrapping up in Kern County
The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
Bakersfield Californian
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station
Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
KGET 17
Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KGET 17
Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
Stormy weather continues across Kern County
We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KGET 17
Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend
Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Wible Road at Wood Lane just before 8.30 p.m. According to the officers, a woman was traveling northbound on Wible Road when she lost control at Wood Lane. She had made a dangerous right turn and struck a concrete curb. She was then ejected from the bike and hit a metal sign.
Bakersfield Now
School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
KGET 17
Ray Scott talks ‘Bakersfield Recycles Day’ drive-thru event
If you’re doing some fall cleaning and looking to get rid of your bulky items in a fast and responsible manner, “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is the event for you. Keep Bakersfield Beautiful spokesperson, Ray Scott, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss their upcoming drive-thru recycling event.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
Bakersfield Now
Historic decision allows cannabis to be sold in McFarland
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Medicinal cannabis has been legal in California since 1996 and recreationally since 2016, but Kern County is one of the few counties in the state where cannabis retail is illegal. This specific cannabis ordinance prohibits commercial medicinal and adult use of cannabis businesses anywhere within...
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
KGET 17
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
Comments / 3