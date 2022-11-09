ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oildale, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm wrapping up in Kern County

The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system. Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET 17

Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Below-average temperatures throughout the weekend

Another mild day across Kern County. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue late tonight into early Friday morning, beginning north of Shafter and northward. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be around ten degrees below the average for this time of year. The below-normal trend will continue...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Ray Scott talks ‘Bakersfield Recycles Day’ drive-thru event

If you’re doing some fall cleaning and looking to get rid of your bulky items in a fast and responsible manner, “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is the event for you. Keep Bakersfield Beautiful spokesperson, Ray Scott, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss their upcoming drive-thru recycling event.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Historic decision allows cannabis to be sold in McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Medicinal cannabis has been legal in California since 1996 and recreationally since 2016, but Kern County is one of the few counties in the state where cannabis retail is illegal. This specific cannabis ordinance prohibits commercial medicinal and adult use of cannabis businesses anywhere within...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy