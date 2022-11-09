ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Globe

Six names for the short list of potential Kean opponents in 2024

It won’t take long for Democrats to embark on a campaign to flip New Jersey’s 7th district seat in 2024, where Rep.-elect Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) will likely find himself on the list of vulnerable incumbents even before he gets sworn in as congressman. Kean defeated two-term...
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer raises more than $5 million for other Democrats running in 2022

Among the stakeholders in a midterm election that turned out better for Democratic candidates than the prognosticators imagined was Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the Human Fundraising Machine, who raised enormous amounts of money for other Democrats running in 2022. Gottheimer raised a colossal $5,055,000 this cycle for Democratic candidates seeking...
New Jersey Globe

Hugin apologizes for salty comment about Sherrill

Caught up in the heat of the moment on election night, GOP State Chairman Bob Hugin took to the microphone and called Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) “a piece of shit congresswoman.”. Now he’s facing a call for his resignation from a former Democratic governor, State Sen. Richard Codey (D-Roseland),...
New Jersey Globe

Pallotta concedes second loss to Gottheimer

Two days after he lost his second bid for Congress in New Jersey’s 5th district, Republican Frank Pallotta contacted Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) and offered his conceded his second loss in two years. “We talked about broadband service, Veteran services and the varied needs around the district,” Pallotta said....
New Jersey Globe

As House inches its way to GOP majority, Dems set to lose chairmanships

The likely but still not called shift to a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would that several New Jerseyans will lose key committee and subcommittee chairmanships. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) is set to lose one of the biggest prizes on Capitol Hill: chairman of the hugely...
