New Jersey Globe
Six names for the short list of potential Kean opponents in 2024
It won’t take long for Democrats to embark on a campaign to flip New Jersey’s 7th district seat in 2024, where Rep.-elect Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) will likely find himself on the list of vulnerable incumbents even before he gets sworn in as congressman. Kean defeated two-term...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer raises more than $5 million for other Democrats running in 2022
Among the stakeholders in a midterm election that turned out better for Democratic candidates than the prognosticators imagined was Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the Human Fundraising Machine, who raised enormous amounts of money for other Democrats running in 2022. Gottheimer raised a colossal $5,055,000 this cycle for Democratic candidates seeking...
New Jersey Globe
Hugin apologizes for salty comment about Sherrill
Caught up in the heat of the moment on election night, GOP State Chairman Bob Hugin took to the microphone and called Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) “a piece of shit congresswoman.”. Now he’s facing a call for his resignation from a former Democratic governor, State Sen. Richard Codey (D-Roseland),...
New Jersey Globe
Pallotta concedes second loss to Gottheimer
Two days after he lost his second bid for Congress in New Jersey’s 5th district, Republican Frank Pallotta contacted Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) and offered his conceded his second loss in two years. “We talked about broadband service, Veteran services and the varied needs around the district,” Pallotta said....
New Jersey Globe
As House inches its way to GOP majority, Dems set to lose chairmanships
The likely but still not called shift to a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would that several New Jerseyans will lose key committee and subcommittee chairmanships. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) is set to lose one of the biggest prizes on Capitol Hill: chairman of the hugely...
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
New Jersey Globe
Judge orders two voting machines opened to retrieve results in Manalapan
Election officials in Monmouth County have obtained a court order to open a pair of voting machines in Manalapan today after a poll worker failed to get results from Tuesday’s election. Deputy Attorney General George Cohen said that the poll worker “inadvertently failed to get vote results” before the...
