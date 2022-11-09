We’re nearing the end of hurricane season here in the U.S. However, populations along the United States’ southeastern and Gulf coasts don’t expect to catch a break anytime soon. Areas across Florida and neighboring states were absolutely devastated at the end of September by Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. The massive storm system took more than 100 lives and destroyed homes and commercial structures statewide. Now, a new tropical disturbance has officially strengthened into a tropical storm, with meteorologists labeling the system Nicole. Nicole is expected to slam into Florida as a hurricane later this week. Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Nicole to move onto land as a much less powerful though still dangerous Category 1 storm.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO