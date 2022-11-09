ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outsider.com

Nicole Strengthens Into Tropical Storm, Expected To Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane

We’re nearing the end of hurricane season here in the U.S. However, populations along the United States’ southeastern and Gulf coasts don’t expect to catch a break anytime soon. Areas across Florida and neighboring states were absolutely devastated at the end of September by Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. The massive storm system took more than 100 lives and destroyed homes and commercial structures statewide. Now, a new tropical disturbance has officially strengthened into a tropical storm, with meteorologists labeling the system Nicole. Nicole is expected to slam into Florida as a hurricane later this week. Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Nicole to move onto land as a much less powerful though still dangerous Category 1 storm.
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
Daily Mail

Floridians line up in torrential rain to stock up on food as powerful subtropical storm Nicole strengthens along the east coast - rainfall and damaging winds could soon strengthen into Category 1 hurricane

Floridians were seen braving torrential rain to stock up on food and groceries ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's expected landfall Wednesday, taking precautions for the potential hurricane - with Hurricane Ian still fresh in their minds. Residents of Southeast Florida flocked to stores all across the coast as officials issued...
The Hill

Tropical Storm Nicole on its way to Florida

Story at a glance Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night, forecasters predict.   The storm is currently 185 miles east of Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Although the Atlantic Hurricane season runs until the end of November, hurricanes this time of year…
SpaceNews.com

Atlas 5 launches weather satellite, reentry tech demo mission

WASHINGTON — An Atlas 5 successfully launched a polar-orbiting weather satellite and a reentry technology demonstrator on the final flight of the vehicle from California. The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4:49 a.m. Eastern Nov. 10. A problem loading liquid oxygen in the rocket’s Centaur upper stage delayed the liftoff by 24 minutes, two-thirds of the way into the 36-minute launch window.
SpaceNews.com

ViaSat-3’s Falcon Heavy launch slips into early 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Nov. 8 its first ViaSat-3 broadband satellite will not be ready to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket this year. The operator now expects the satellite will be shipped from Boeing’s manufacturing facilities in California to SpaceX’s launchpad in Florida in time for a launch in the first quarter of 2023.
SpaceNews.com

Cygnus arrives at space station despite solar array problem

WASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Nov. 9 despite having only one of its two solar arrays deployed. The Cygnus spacecraft, flying the NG-18 cargo resupply mission for NASA, arrived at the station and was grappled by the station’s robotic arm at 5:20 a.m. Eastern. The arm berthed the spacecraft to the station’s Unity module two and a half hours later.
SpaceNews.com

Advanced Space wins $72 million Air Force contract for lunar experiment

WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded a $72 million contract to Advanced Space to develop an experimental spacecraft to monitor deep space, far beyond Earth’s orbit. The experiment, led by AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, was previously known as the Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS) and was...
SpaceNews.com

Telesat buys in-orbit satellite to help cover Anik F2 shortfall

TAMPA, Fla. — Canada’s Telesat is relocating an in-orbit C-band satellite it bought from another operator as thruster issues force its Anik F2 spacecraft into early retirement. The satellite is expected to reach Anik F2’s geostationary orbital slot at 111 degrees west “in the coming months,” Telesat CEO...
SpaceNews.com

Antenna developer NXT Comm’s assets up for sale

TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite antenna developer NXT Communications Corp.’s equipment, property, and other collateral are being auctioned off amid production delays that have left L3Harris Technologies in the lurch. Three-year-old NXT Comm secured a deal last year with the defense contractor to deliver electronically steered antennas (ESAs) in...
