Read full article on original website
Related
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for Florida
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
NBC New York
Track Nicole: Hurricane Warning Issued in Florida as Tropical Storm Intensifies
Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm and is expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day. The National Hurricane Center predicted a particularly wobbly forward movement for Nicole...
Nicole Strengthens Into Tropical Storm, Expected To Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane
We’re nearing the end of hurricane season here in the U.S. However, populations along the United States’ southeastern and Gulf coasts don’t expect to catch a break anytime soon. Areas across Florida and neighboring states were absolutely devastated at the end of September by Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. The massive storm system took more than 100 lives and destroyed homes and commercial structures statewide. Now, a new tropical disturbance has officially strengthened into a tropical storm, with meteorologists labeling the system Nicole. Nicole is expected to slam into Florida as a hurricane later this week. Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Nicole to move onto land as a much less powerful though still dangerous Category 1 storm.
WESH
Artemis, NASA’s moon rocket, gets hammered by 100 mph wind gusts from Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Powerful wind gusts fromTropical Storm Nicole have pounded NASA’s moon rocket, creating a cause for concern for the safety of the ship. ABOVE: WESH 2 is in continuous live coverage as Nicole hits Florida. NASA’s Artemis moon rocket was left outside on the launchpad,...
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida
Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
Floridians line up in torrential rain to stock up on food as powerful subtropical storm Nicole strengthens along the east coast - rainfall and damaging winds could soon strengthen into Category 1 hurricane
Floridians were seen braving torrential rain to stock up on food and groceries ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's expected landfall Wednesday, taking precautions for the potential hurricane - with Hurricane Ian still fresh in their minds. Residents of Southeast Florida flocked to stores all across the coast as officials issued...
Tropical Storm Nicole on its way to Florida
Story at a glance Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night, forecasters predict. The storm is currently 185 miles east of Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Although the Atlantic Hurricane season runs until the end of November, hurricanes this time of year…
SpaceNews.com
Space Development Agency still hoping to launch satellites next month, ‘but there’s risk’
WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency remains optimistic it will launch next month the first satellites of a planned mesh network of sensors and communications nodes in low Earth orbit, the agency’s director Derek Tournear said Nov. 10. “We have high confidence … but there’s obviously risk there...
SpaceNews.com
HawkEye 360 to launch satellites on Rocket Lab’s first mission from U.S. soil
WASHINGTON — HawkEye 360, a provider of space-based radio frequency data, announced Nov. 9 its next three satellites will launch as early as December 7 on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from a Virginia spaceport. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will be Rocket Lab USA’s first...
Tropical Storm Nicole threat delays NASA's Artemis I mission
NASA announced Tuesday it's again delaying the uncrewed Artemis I moon mission, this time due to the threat that the intensifying Tropical Storm Nicole poses to the Florida launch site. Driving the news: NASA had aimed to launch the rocket on Nov. 14, but moved that date to Nov. 16,...
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
SpaceNews.com
Atlas 5 launches weather satellite, reentry tech demo mission
WASHINGTON — An Atlas 5 successfully launched a polar-orbiting weather satellite and a reentry technology demonstrator on the final flight of the vehicle from California. The United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 401 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4:49 a.m. Eastern Nov. 10. A problem loading liquid oxygen in the rocket’s Centaur upper stage delayed the liftoff by 24 minutes, two-thirds of the way into the 36-minute launch window.
SpaceNews.com
ViaSat-3’s Falcon Heavy launch slips into early 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Nov. 8 its first ViaSat-3 broadband satellite will not be ready to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket this year. The operator now expects the satellite will be shipped from Boeing’s manufacturing facilities in California to SpaceX’s launchpad in Florida in time for a launch in the first quarter of 2023.
SpaceNews.com
Cygnus arrives at space station despite solar array problem
WASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Nov. 9 despite having only one of its two solar arrays deployed. The Cygnus spacecraft, flying the NG-18 cargo resupply mission for NASA, arrived at the station and was grappled by the station’s robotic arm at 5:20 a.m. Eastern. The arm berthed the spacecraft to the station’s Unity module two and a half hours later.
SpaceNews.com
Advanced Space wins $72 million Air Force contract for lunar experiment
WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded a $72 million contract to Advanced Space to develop an experimental spacecraft to monitor deep space, far beyond Earth’s orbit. The experiment, led by AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, was previously known as the Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS) and was...
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
SpaceX's next launch has been pushed back at least four days due to concerns about the recently formed Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 storm along the east coast of Florida. It downgraded to a tropical depression late Thursday.
SpaceNews.com
Telesat buys in-orbit satellite to help cover Anik F2 shortfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Canada’s Telesat is relocating an in-orbit C-band satellite it bought from another operator as thruster issues force its Anik F2 spacecraft into early retirement. The satellite is expected to reach Anik F2’s geostationary orbital slot at 111 degrees west “in the coming months,” Telesat CEO...
SpaceNews.com
Antenna developer NXT Comm’s assets up for sale
TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite antenna developer NXT Communications Corp.’s equipment, property, and other collateral are being auctioned off amid production delays that have left L3Harris Technologies in the lurch. Three-year-old NXT Comm secured a deal last year with the defense contractor to deliver electronically steered antennas (ESAs) in...
Comments / 0