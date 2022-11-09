Read full article on original website
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia signs Rolex All-Americans Bartholomew and LaHa for next fall
Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced Wednesday a two-player signing class of Rolex All-Americans to join the Cavalier program in the fall of 2023. The latest additions to the Virginia program are Kiera Bartholomew and Jaclyn LaHa. “Jaclyn and Kiera are dynamic players with the ability to go...
fox29.com
'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on finishing his senior year of high school. Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner...
Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins visits Philly HS to promote financial literacy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion and former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins returned to Philadelphia Thursday to encourage high schoolers to learn about financial literacy. He stopped by the Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice Academy in Germantown. Jenkins said he is still a Philadelphia citizen, and his foundation is committed to all the communities he has lived in. "The things that I've learned as I moved through the space are the things I want to pass along to the youth, and financial literacy and what to do with money and how it works and what they could do as they move forward as young adults is important," Jenkins said. Jenkins said the kids are very receptive to the financial literacy curriculum. The goal is to close the wealth gap.
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
the cheesesteak capital of the world, thanks to Philadelphia, and everyone loves a good Philly Cheesesteak. But where to get the best ones in Pennsylvania? We have you covered with The Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Bucket List. Leo's Steak Shop. Leo's has been serving oversized...
papreplive.com
Fourth-down stops send Plymouth Whitemarsh past Chester
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh’s defense faced arguably its toughest test of the season in the District 1-5A quarterfinals Friday night. The Colonials were matched up with Chester, a team averaging 37.2 points per game through 11 games. When the grades came back, PW passed the test with flying colors.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Student stabbed after fight outside North Philadelphia HS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student was injured after a stabbing outside the entrance of Edison High School in North PhiladelphiaThe school district said the student sustained injuries to her hand.The district said the stabbing was the culmination of a series of events that began late-Thursday morning, when a student, who was involved in a fight on the second floor of the school, called two adults and asked them to come to the school.After the two adults came to the school, the school district said they got into an argument with a grandmother and a student outside the school's front entrance.A...
11 people held at gunpoint, robbed in home invasion near Temple University
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery near Temple University in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, where a group of students live.
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Man shot at least 15 times, killed exiting mini-market in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street. Police say the man was shot throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., according to police. Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia
A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night. James Marcus Taylor was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street just before 6 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.
Police: Man killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m.Thursday on the 1300 block of Somerset Street. Police say two men were sitting in a parked SUV when another vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where one of them later died. The vehicle the victims were in was struck about 15 times. That's how many bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the vehicle.The passenger was the victim who died. The driver who drove them to the hospital was shot in the back and leg. He is in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests and there is no word on a motive at this time.
