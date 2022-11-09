ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Olivares continues to lead in City Council District 8 but is below 50 percent mark

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) –Bettina Olivares continues to lead in District 8 but is below the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Olivares, the legislative aide/chief of staff for City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, has 5,613 votes or 39.51 percent.

In second is Chris Canales, chief of staff for City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga, at 4,819 votes or 33.92 percent. Rich Wright is in third at 3,633 or 25.57 percent and write-in candidate Cruz Morales Jr. has 142 votes or 1 percent.

Lizarraga decided not to run for re-election.

District 8 represents South El Paso, Downtown and the areas around UTEP.

The city has scheduled a runoff election for Dec. 17. Early voting will start Nov. 30.

