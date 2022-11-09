Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Works Director: We are Ready to Begin Winter
With plenty of concern all around the country about logistics the transportation of goods, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says the city salt dome is ready for winter. AUDIO: We got our dome completely full of salt right now, it’s ready to go. The price of salt is going...
Mahomet voters reject tax hike to fund new junior high building
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – “I just felt that it was time to spend the money,” Chris Harpst said. But the majority of Mahomet taxpayers disagreed with him. They voted against a tax hike that would help build a new junior high school. The current building is overcrowded, but now the district has to move on. […]
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
Marron declares victory in 104th District
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Strikes Danville Habitat For Humanity ReStore
Danville Firefighters succeeded tonight (Thursday) in containing a blaze at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore building. But it still suffered extensive damage. Jonathan Gibson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Danville, talked with Bill Pickett on the scene about the blaze…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re still trying to figure out how...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Officially Underway
(Above) Salvation Army Advisory Board member Sherri Smith from CIBM Bank and Salvation Army Special Events and Development Coordinator Melissa Wilhelm accept Red Kettle donations; Veterans Day morning at Mad Goat Coffee on Gilbert Street. If you stopped by the southern Mad Goat Coffee along Gilbert Street Friday morning on...
Long lines, cyber-attack not stopping Champaign voters from casting ballot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls. Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice. “I think […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night. Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race
GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
WCIA
22nd Annual Parade of Lights announces Grand Marshal
The Champaign Center Partnership is delighted to announce Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, as the grand marshal for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights!. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign...
Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers. The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual Salute to Veterans at Hazel and Williams in Danville
On a cold, brisk Veterans Day morning, at the Danville Middle East Conflicts Memorial at Hazel and Williams, the Veterans Coalition once again honored our Veterans for their service. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was glad to see a lot of citizens there. AUDIO: It’s a powerful and moving moment....
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Set Up Continues, FESTIVAL OF TREES Begins 11 AM Sat Nov 12th
Balloons Over Vermilion’s Jim Anderson says the Festival of Trees set up at the David S Palmer Arena has gone well, and things will be ready for the Saturday, November 12th opening at 11 AM. Festival of Trees will run through Wednesday, November 16th. Anderson says volunteers are still...
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires First Location in Illinois
GILMAN, Ill. — Majors Management LLC has acquired the K&H Truck Plaza in Gilman, Ill., located off of Interstate-57, 90 miles south of Chicago. This acquisition represents the company’s first foray into the state of Illinois. The 12-acre K&H Truck Plaza is a BP-branded truckstop and travel center...
smilepolitely.com
Champaign County Sheriff: Dustin Heuerman defeats John Brown
The News-Gazette is reporting that Dustin Heuerman has been re-elected Champaign County Sheriff, defeating Republican challenger John Brown. Though there are still mail-in ballots to be counted, there are not enough to make up the approximately 3000 vote divide. Brown has conceded on his campaign Facebook page. See all of...
Comments / 1