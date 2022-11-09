ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona

WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. Mark Kelly has won re-election to represent Arizona in the United States Senate. The Associated Press called the race Friday night at 8:14 p.m. MST. Kelly defeated his Republican challenger Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by former President Donald Trump, with roughly 51% of the vote.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Georgia puts democracy on the ballot: Why runoffs should be the rule in every state

If one headline summed up the unrelenting narrative leading to Georgia’s midterm elections, it was supplied by the New Republic: “The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually.” President Joe Biden amplified that view earlier by wrongly and repeatedly claiming Georgia’s election laws are “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even as record numbers of minority voters cast ballots, the narrative continued into the race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger, Herschel Walker (R).
GEORGIA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races

WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy