WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. Mark Kelly has won re-election to represent Arizona in the United States Senate. The Associated Press called the race Friday night at 8:14 p.m. MST. Kelly defeated his Republican challenger Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by former President Donald Trump, with roughly 51% of the vote.
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
WASHINGTON (TND) — Which party will control the Senate after this year’s midterm elections is still up in the air as votes continue to be counted in Arizona and Nevada, while Georgia’s Senate race is heading for a December runoff. Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican...
If one headline summed up the unrelenting narrative leading to Georgia’s midterm elections, it was supplied by the New Republic: “The Georgia Senate Contest Is All About Race, Actually.” President Joe Biden amplified that view earlier by wrongly and repeatedly claiming Georgia’s election laws are “Jim Crow on steroids.” Even as record numbers of minority voters cast ballots, the narrative continued into the race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his challenger, Herschel Walker (R).
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
