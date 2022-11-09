ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

WHEC TV-10

35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media

FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say

NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia

RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation

WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged with felony criminally possessing stolen property in Diana: NYSP

DIANA- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a North Country larceny investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit

As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more than ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI. According...
Lite 98.7

Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home

Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police seek public assistance in Lewis County stolen ATVs case

DIANA-State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

