All the Disney World Closures and Cancellations Due To Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to continue to bring clouds, rain and wind to Central Florida today, with the potential for more severe weather starting tonight. Disney World is changing aspects of its operations, as well as closing certain areas, ahead of the storm. Here’s a look at how the storm may affect your Disney World vacation.
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: What Disney World Looks Like After Tropical Storm Nicole
It’s been an interesting week at Disney World, to say the least. With Tropical Storm Nicole on the way, we saw the Orlando International Airport close, and the Disney parks and Disney Springs soon followed suit. Disney World did reopen today, so let’s take a look at what things look like there now.
REVIEW: We Tried 7 NEW Treats At The Gingerbread Castle in Disney World
We have to admit, we LOVE when Disney World’s gingerbread displays go up, like the Grand Floridian gingerbread house that opened recently. There are lots of gingerbread masterpieces around Disney World and best of all, you don’t need a ticket to check them out. You can stop by Disney’s Beach Club for a gingerbread carousel, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort displays a castle gingerbread! We recently saw the Contemporary display in progress, and now it’s officially completed — and you can also get some treats when you stop by!
How to Escape to Disney World for a Weekend
If you’re in the situation where you really want to go to Disney World, but you’ve only got two days to get it all done…don’t freak out yet. It may seem like a daunting task (because there’s SO much to do across the property!), but a short vacation is completely doable. That’s why we’re sharing our tips for how to have a successful trip in just two days!
You’ll Wish You Had Six More of This Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dessert!
Cue Mariah Carey because it is officially the holidays in Disney World!. The decorations are up, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has already happened, and the holiday snacks are arriving in full force. We’re busy trying them all, but the one we’re telling you about now? Well, it’s as pretty as a holiday postcard (and we almost feel guilty eating it — ALMOST).
OVER 40(!!) NEW Snacks Are Coming to Disney World
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is in full swing, the Christmas tree is up in Magic Kingdom, and other special holiday offerings have appeared. While we already know about a bunch of holiday snacks that have arrived in Disney World, now we’ve got a FULL LIST of the holiday snacks coming to Disney World’s hotels!
We FINALLY Know What’s Happening with Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland Resort
There are some exciting changes happening at Disneyland, like new characters in Avengers Campus, a Splash Mountain makeover, and a revamp of Mickey’s Toontown. Another change happening is over in Adventureland at Tarzan’s Treehouse. The treehouse, which has been themed to Tarzan since 1999, has been closed since September of 2022. We’ve known that it would be re-themed, but we did not know what the new concept would be — until now! We FINALLY know what’s going on with the treehouse in Dinseyland park!
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
Endless cookies and hot chocolate, snow in Central Florida when it’s still 80 degrees, and an appearance by Santa Claus himself; Disney World is ringing in the holiday season, but are you ready to drop $200 to join in?. Check out our video below about the The ULTIMATE Guide...
How Disney World Annual Passholders Can Get a FREE Gift From Joffrey’s
Well, maybe Disney and Loungefly, or Disney and Dooney & Bourke, or Disney and discounts… Ok, there’s a lot of stuff we like to mix our Disney with, but Disney and coffee is way up there!. Joffrey’s is the official coffee for Disney World, and they have a...
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
Disney’s New Treat Seems a Little Confused
Do you ever think there’s anything more to life than really, really, ridiculously delicious Disney snacks?. Yeah, we don’t either. From coast to coast, we’re trying all the festive holiday treats in the parks and resorts, and now it’s time to check out a new treat that sounds like it should be a drink — but it isn’t. So, come with us to Disneyland to see what it’s all about!
REVIEW: Merry Mashups Booth at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
The Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure runs from November 11th, 2022 through January 8th, 2023, but it just so happens that some food booths opened EARLY!. Of course, we had to check them after reading about all those delicious eats coming to the festival! We hope you’re feeling adventurous because we’re checking out a booth known for its “fun fusions of seasonal favorites” — so come with us to Merry Mashups!
Disney’s BLACK FRIDAY Sale Is Happening NOW (Over 600 Items Discounted)!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s finally here! On shopDisney, you can now score all sorts of deals from their 2022 Black Friday sale. Toys, apparel, collectibles, homeware, and many more items are...
Every Single Disney World Restaurant With a Thanksgiving Menu
If you’re one of the lucky ducks who will be enjoying their Thanksgiving while on a trip to Disney World, you might still be trying to figure out where to go for the all-important meal!. Along with obvious choices that already serve traditional Thanksgiving food year-round like Liberty Tree...
Exclusive Presale Tickets Available for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exclusive Exhibition Tour
In case you haven’t heard, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and during the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. Disney has been fairly quiet about...
Tropical Storm Closures, the Start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and MORE Critical Disney Updates
If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest Disney news, take a seat — there’s a lot to get through!. This past week, Disney held its first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World since pre-pandemic times, LOTS of snacks arrived in the theme parks, Tropical Storm Nicole caused some park closures, and we got all kinds of other updates. So sit back, pull up a chair, and get ready for a breakdown of EVERY SINGLE update you need to know about Disney right now.
PHOTOS: Santa and His Reindeer Have Officially Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The holidays have officially begun in Disney World and Hollywood Studios is looking quite festive!. The Christmas tree is up, the red and silver stars are lining Sunset Boulevard, and garland is practically everywhere. There was one holiday attraction missing from the park, however…until NOW!. The holiday motorcade is...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Christmas Tree Stroll Has Returned to Disney Springs
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World. We’re buying up all the holiday merchandise and eating all the holiday snacks. We’re also checking out all the beautiful holiday decorations — and we LOVE the Christmas trees in the parks. But you don’t need a park ticket to see some gorgeous Christmas trees in Disney World. Instead, there’s the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs — come with us to check it out!
Maple Mickey Beignets with Maple Bacon Sauce in Disneyland. That’s It. That’s The Post.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…everywhere you go…in Disneyland!. The snow is on the castle, the decorations are out, the merchandise has appeared, and holiday snacks are ON THE MENU! Obviously, that last bit is our favorite thing — and we’re heading over to try some beignets in Disneyland RIGHT NOW. So let’s see how they are!
