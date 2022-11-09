Read full article on original website
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.11.22
Well there’s no Mike Tyson this week so we’re already on a downgrade. The Full Gear Tournament continues this week and that means we’ll be getting to see what they have planned for the next round. Other than that, Jungle Boy is here for a challenge to Luchasaurus, which he announced on Dynamite instead of just making the challenge there for whatever reason. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.9.22
We are just over a week away from Full Gear and the card could use some help. So far the main matches are a four way for the Ring Of Honor World Title and MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Other than that we a few title matches and the finals of a tournament that hasn’t started yet. Let’s get to it.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.10.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship, Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe. So let’s jump right in!
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Michin’
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark the term ‘Michin’, although it’s unknown how it will be used. The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Various News: Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event, Updated Lineup for WrestlePro 100, Competitors for GCW Nick Gage Invitational
– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. – WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in...
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage...
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite. That episode takes place in Bridgeport, CT and there are currently 2,373 tickets out. Rampage in Newark on November 18 has 5,100 tickets out. Full Gear in Newark on November...
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW
AEW wrestler Saraya was recently on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her return to wrestling, her health upon joining All Elite Wrestling, and how Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to seek re-evaluation of her neck. You can check out some highlights below:. On the...
