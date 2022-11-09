Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Pallotta concedes second loss to Gottheimer
Two days after he lost his second bid for Congress in New Jersey’s 5th district, Republican Frank Pallotta contacted Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) and offered his conceded his second loss in two years. “We talked about broadband service, Veteran services and the varied needs around the district,” Pallotta said....
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski concedes Kean’s win
Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) conceded defeat today to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 7th district. “I am deeply grateful to the people of the 7th district for the honor of representing you, and I congratulate Congressman-elect Kean,” the two-term congressman said. “This was a campaign of people and principles. It was, as in my other campaigns, built from the grass roots up and spoke directly to the concerns and hopes of hardworking people all across our region.”
New Jersey Globe
As House inches its way to GOP majority, Dems set to lose chairmanships
The likely but still not called shift to a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would that several New Jerseyans will lose key committee and subcommittee chairmanships. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-Long Branch) is set to lose one of the biggest prizes on Capitol Hill: chairman of the hugely...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer raises more than $5 million for other Democrats running in 2022
Among the stakeholders in a midterm election that turned out better for Democratic candidates than the prognosticators imagined was Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the Human Fundraising Machine, who raised enormous amounts of money for other Democrats running in 2022. Gottheimer raised a colossal $5,055,000 this cycle for Democratic candidates seeking...
New Jersey Globe
Hugin apologizes for salty comment about Sherrill
Caught up in the heat of the moment on election night, GOP State Chairman Bob Hugin took to the microphone and called Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) “a piece of shit congresswoman.”. Now he’s facing a call for his resignation from a former Democratic governor, State Sen. Richard Codey (D-Roseland),...
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
New Jersey Globe
Judge orders two voting machines opened to retrieve results in Manalapan
Election officials in Monmouth County have obtained a court order to open a pair of voting machines in Manalapan today after a poll worker failed to get results from Tuesday’s election. Deputy Attorney General George Cohen said that the poll worker “inadvertently failed to get vote results” before the...
New Jersey Globe
Judge allows ballot storage containers to be checked for missing ballots
A Superior Court judge has granted a request from the Mercer County Board of Elections and Superintendent of Elections to open ballot storage containers in order to search for missing ballots in four voting districts, three in Princeton and one in Robbinsville. Voting machines and storage compartments are impounded for...
