New Jersey Globe
Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
New Jersey Globe
Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat
Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
ocnjdaily.com
Van Drew and Republican Commissioners Win; Newcomers Prevail in School Board Race
Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew cruised to a decisive Election Night victory over Democratic challenger Tim Alexander to win his third term in the 2nd Congressional District. Unofficial results showed Van Drew holding an overwhelming lead. He had 127,713 votes compared to 78,628 for Alexander. In another key race, Cape...
NBC Philadelphia
N.J. Election Results: Jeff Van Drew Re-Elected To South Jersey Seat in Congress
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) has won re-election in New Jersey's Second Congressional District, NBC News projects. Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties amid former President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings in early 2020, defeated challenger Tim Alexander to retain his seat. Van Drew originally won the 2nd District...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans take control of council in Gloucester’s Washington Township
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have won three seats on the Washington Township Council in Gloucester County, defeating three incumbents and flipping control of the council from 3-2 Democratic to 5-0 Republican. As of 10:50 a.m., Republicans Peter Del Borrello, Donald Brown, and Jack Yerkes each have 18%...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
Whit
News Brief: Gloucester County unofficial 2022 elections
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens of Glassboro went to voting booths to vote for the running candidates. John E. Wallace III, a Democrat, won for mayor of Glassboro Township by 97. 09% of voters, which was 3,438 votes. There were a total of 3,541 votes. Wallace was the only candidate running for mayor of Glassboro.
New Jersey Globe
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
thesunpapers.com
Unofficial Moorestown 2022 election results
In unofficial results released by the Board of Elections, candidates Nicole Gillespie and Quinton Law are leading in the election for township council over candidates Janice Caccuro and Tara Banasz. Gillespie and Law have 5,374 and 5,311 votes, respectively, while Caccuro has 4,423 and Banasz has 4,237. In the race...
thesunpapers.com
Camden County announces unofficial election results for Haddonfield
In the local races for three seats on the board of education, incumbents Jaime Grookett, Linda Hochgertel and Gregory Esemplare are running uncontested. In the race for one unexpired term, Michael Nuckols with 3,057 is leading against Mark Cartella, with 1,900 votes with 9 out of 10 precincts reporting. In...
thesunpapers.com
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results
The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Unofficial Election Results are in for Washington Township
The unofficial results are in. According to the Gloucester County Board of Elections Washington Township shows (dem/rep) Republicans Donald Brown (18.05 percent of the votes), Johnson ‘Jack’ Yerkes III (18.04 percent of votes) and Peter Del Borrello III (18.17 percent of votes) in the lead for the three open seats on Washington Township Council against currently sitting Democrats Sean Longfellow (15.2 percent of votes), Andrea Dougherty (15.18 percent of votes) and Andra Pasquarella-Williams (15.32 percent of votes).
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
thesunpapers.com
Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville
All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
