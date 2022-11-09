ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Doug Palmer may challenge Brian Hughes for Mercer County Executive

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer is mulling a challenge to five-term Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for the Democratic nomination next year. Palmer is planning to announce an exploratory committee on Monday, the same day Hughes plans to announce his re-election bid at the IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Forte enters race for Lewis’ Lawrence council seat

Joe Forte, the vice chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus and veteran state employee, will seek a soon-to-be open seat on the Lawrence Township Council. The seat will become vacant in January when Cathleen Lewis resigns to become a Mercer County Commissioner. “As Cathleen’s replacement, I...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
Whit

News Brief: Gloucester County unofficial 2022 elections

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens of Glassboro went to voting booths to vote for the running candidates. John E. Wallace III, a Democrat, won for mayor of Glassboro Township by 97. 09% of voters, which was 3,438 votes. There were a total of 3,541 votes. Wallace was the only candidate running for mayor of Glassboro.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Unofficial Moorestown 2022 election results

In unofficial results released by the Board of Elections, candidates Nicole Gillespie and Quinton Law are leading in the election for township council over candidates Janice Caccuro and Tara Banasz. Gillespie and Law have 5,374 and 5,311 votes, respectively, while Caccuro has 4,423 and Banasz has 4,237. In the race...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Camden County announces unofficial election results for Haddonfield

In the local races for three seats on the board of education, incumbents Jaime Grookett, Linda Hochgertel and Gregory Esemplare are running uncontested. In the race for one unexpired term, Michael Nuckols with 3,057 is leading against Mark Cartella, with 1,900 votes with 9 out of 10 precincts reporting. In...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results

The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democrats retain control of Gloucester County government

The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrats have retained control of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, with Democratic incumbents Frank DiMarco and Denice DiCarlo holding on against Republicans Adam Wingate and Stephen Pakradooni, Jr. in something of a surprise result. Their wins mean Democrats will keep a 5-2 seat majority.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Unofficial Election Results are in for Washington Township

The unofficial results are in. According to the Gloucester County Board of Elections Washington Township shows (dem/rep) Republicans Donald Brown (18.05 percent of the votes), Johnson ‘Jack’ Yerkes III (18.04 percent of votes) and Peter Del Borrello III (18.17 percent of votes) in the lead for the three open seats on Washington Township Council against currently sitting Democrats Sean Longfellow (15.2 percent of votes), Andrea Dougherty (15.18 percent of votes) and Andra Pasquarella-Williams (15.32 percent of votes).
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville

All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

