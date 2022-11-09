Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: Duquesne follows up impressive opener with massive challenge at Kentucky
It’s tough to find anything negative coming out of Duquesne’s first game of the 2022-23 season. The Dukes shot a blistering 64.4% from the floor en route to a 91-63 blowout of Montana. It was a game they led by 42 at one point. They won the rebounding battle by 13 and had 30 bench points, 22 points off of turnovers and 46 points in the paint.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy upsets Elizabeth Forward to advance to semifinals
For the first time in more than a decade, Shady Side Academy is heading to the WPIAL semifinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs played stout defense and made big plays when they needed to en route to a 31-17 upset victory over No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals
Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters
Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blocked field goal return helps No. 2 Central Valley roll past Laurel Highlands in quarterfinals
A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved to swing the momentum to Central Valley as the second-seeded Warriors picked up a 36-7 victory over No. 7 Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca. The Mustangs lined...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team
With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum girls soccer team ready for another crack at Moon in PIAA playoffs
The Moon girls soccer team did to Mars what no other team had done in 80 previous matchups with the Planets. The Tigers posted a 1-0 victory at Highmark Stadium last Saturday to win the WPIAL Class 3A title and end Mars’ monumental win streak. Moon also denied the Planets a fourth consecutive WPIAL crown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alle-Kiski Valley soccer playoff preview: Game of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Greensburg C.C. (14-5) vs. Springdale (17-4) Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Karns City (18-4)/7-1 Freedom (18-4) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD) District finish: Greensburg Central Catholic 7-3; Springdale 7-2 First round: Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Windber 2 (OT); Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0. Coaches: Kara Batey, Greensburg Central Catholic;...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
As a scoreless tie dragged on with weather conditions making life difficult on both offenses, North Allegheny running back Andrew Gavlik started to realize that one score might win this WPIAL Class 6A semifinal matchup against Canon-McMillan. With a little more than six minutes left in the game, teammate Logan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field. Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards. Donald Barksdale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Sophomore QB sparks Latrobe
When Ron Prady took over the Latrobe football program, he already knew many of the players because he teaches in the district. One was John Wetzel, his sophomore quarterback. “We have a lot of faith in Johnny,” Prady said. “We trust him to run the offense. He can take off, too, though. He’s got some legs.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 10, 2022: Latrobe hockey lights lamp vs. Mars
Reid West had three goals and two assists and Jacob Hannah scored twice and chipped in three assists to lead Latrobe to an 11-3 victory over Mars in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night. Noah Guidos netted a pair of goals and Peyton Myers added a goal and four assists...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg C.C. girls soccer gets rival Springdale at Norwin stadium, where Centurions are 9-0 since 2014
As if playing Springdale for a third time this season wasn’t enough to pique their interest, the site for Saturday’s PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal has Greensburg Central Catholic and coach Kara Batey beaming. The WPIAL section rivals will play at Norwin Knights Stadium in North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals
Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs
It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team. The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe aims for different outcome in rematch with Thomas Jefferson
A lot has changed since Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson played Sept. 16. The Jaguars prevailed 31-21 in a game Latrobe coach Ron Prady said he felt his team could have won. “It was back-and-forth before they pulled away with a late score,” Prady said. “We played well and were in the game.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals
Bishop Canevin outlasted Clairton on Friday night at rain-soaked Dormont Stadium. The Crusaders battled the remnants of Hurricane Nicole en route to beating the Bears, 29-6, clinching a spot in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. “I’ve never coached in a game like this,” coach Richard Johnson said. “It was just...
