Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tim Benz: Duquesne follows up impressive opener with massive challenge at Kentucky

It’s tough to find anything negative coming out of Duquesne’s first game of the 2022-23 season. The Dukes shot a blistering 64.4% from the floor en route to a 91-63 blowout of Montana. It was a game they led by 42 at one point. They won the rebounding battle by 13 and had 30 bench points, 22 points off of turnovers and 46 points in the paint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy upsets Elizabeth Forward to advance to semifinals

For the first time in more than a decade, Shady Side Academy is heading to the WPIAL semifinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs played stout defense and made big plays when they needed to en route to a 31-17 upset victory over No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals

Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters

Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team

With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum girls soccer team ready for another crack at Moon in PIAA playoffs

The Moon girls soccer team did to Mars what no other team had done in 80 previous matchups with the Planets. The Tigers posted a 1-0 victory at Highmark Stadium last Saturday to win the WPIAL Class 3A title and end Mars’ monumental win streak. Moon also denied the Planets a fourth consecutive WPIAL crown.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Alle-Kiski Valley soccer playoff preview: Game of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Greensburg C.C. (14-5) vs. Springdale (17-4) Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Karns City (18-4)/7-1 Freedom (18-4) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD) District finish: Greensburg Central Catholic 7-3; Springdale 7-2 First round: Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Windber 2 (OT); Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0. Coaches: Kara Batey, Greensburg Central Catholic;...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals

Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs

It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team. The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe aims for different outcome in rematch with Thomas Jefferson

A lot has changed since Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson played Sept. 16. The Jaguars prevailed 31-21 in a game Latrobe coach Ron Prady said he felt his team could have won. “It was back-and-forth before they pulled away with a late score,” Prady said. “We played well and were in the game.”
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals

Bishop Canevin outlasted Clairton on Friday night at rain-soaked Dormont Stadium. The Crusaders battled the remnants of Hurricane Nicole en route to beating the Bears, 29-6, clinching a spot in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. “I’ve never coached in a game like this,” coach Richard Johnson said. “It was just...
CLAIRTON, PA

