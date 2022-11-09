ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man convicted of murder in Rosedale Inn shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed man outside the Rosedale Inn.

Gary Jennings, 29, was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 50 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s office release.

Murder or self-defense? Closing arguments presented in Rosedale Inn slaying

“Convicted felons, like Gary Jennings, who illegally possess firearms represent a danger to our community,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “Those who commit heinous acts of violence against unarmed citizens will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

On April 18, 2021, Jennings fired a single shot at Corey Michael Fisher during a confrontation outside the motel, off Buck Owens Boulevard. Fisher, 31, was hit in the chest and died at the scene.

Jennings’ attorney, Alekxia Torres Stallings, argued her client fired in self-defense. She said Fisher yelled, “If you’re going to pull a gun, you better use it,” and continued to approach Jennings despite him repeatedly telling Fisher to stop.

Prosecutor Cole Sherman acknowledged Fisher shouldn’t have yelled what he did, but he didn’t pose a threat and deadly force wasn’t necessary. He said Jennings fired because he became angry Fisher told him to put his gun away as Jennings argued with people on a second-floor balcony.

