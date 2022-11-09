Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Planning to Race-Swap a Number of X-Men Characters
Marvel Studios has kept mum about its plans for the X-Men reboot but it's clear that Kevin Feige and his team aren't in any rush to incorporate the mutants in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, with the exception of Deadpool and Wolverine who are making their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Phase Five.
All the new X-Men comics and collections from Marvel in 2022 and 2023
The full list of new X-Men comics arriving in the next few months that you need to get excited about
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds
Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
Elite Daily
Ryan Reynolds Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 Rumors
Over the years, Taylor Swift has shown off her acting chops in movies like Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. She hasn’t announced her next role yet, and turns out it’s unlikely to be an appearance in Deadpool 3. Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds addressed the notion in a Nov. 7 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four #1 Review: When The Prologue is The Thing
When read without any expectations, Fantastic Four #1 is an outstandingly sweet superhero story filled with warmth, creativity, and cleverness. However, the newest issue #1 of Stan and Jack's foundational series is the last debut to appear without expectations. That's bound to leave readers, myself included, torn between the quality of comics displayed and the entirely unfulfilled promise of this title and cover. The return of Marvel's first family doesn't feature that family, instead opting to tell a bit of prologue focused upon the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing and his wife Alicia Masters-Grimm.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
ComicBook
Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend, providing an epic and unexpected finale to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project has had a lot of emotional and narrative significance behind it, as it not only wraps up the story of King T'Challa following the sudden death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but it catapults a number of new storylines and characters forward. One of the biggest theories, which originated all the way back in 2019, entertained the possibility of Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom appearing in the film in some capacity. So, does Doctor Doom appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here's what you need to know. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Planet of the Apes meets Marvel Comics on mash-up variant covers
Marvel is returning to the Planet of the Apes for new comics and collections, as well as an omnibus edition of its 1975 series
Collider
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
